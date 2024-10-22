Logo released for the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives

‘The release of the logo is another milestone for our journey to the official launch at our Global Cooperative Conference in New Delhi’

The United Nations has unveiled a logo for the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives.

In order to use the logo, non-UN entities, including co-operatives, must apply for approval and sign a waiver of liability form.

Applications will be dealt with by the UN Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (Copac), a multi-stakeholder partnership of global public and private institutions which includes the International Co-operative Alliance. Copac will also release a dedicated IYC2025 website in November.

Co-ops applying to use the logo are advised to take into account a waiting period of up to two weeks for approval.

“We call on co-operators worldwide to share their pride for what co-operatives are doing to build a better world and to take advantage of the International Year of Cooperatives in 2025,” said ICA director general Jeroen Douglas. “The release of the logo is another milestone for our journey to the official launch at our Global Cooperative Conference in New Delhi.

“The logo represents the collective work of people-centred enterprises and the colours emphasise how co-operatives contribute to the 2030 agenda in their social, economic, and environmental dimensions.”

“The International Year of Cooperatives 2025 is a time for both celebration and action,” said Li Junhua, under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs at the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Desa).

“Co-operatives embody a model of enterprise and community where inclusion, empowerment and societal resilience are just as valued as revenue and gain. Co-operatives have and will continue to be drivers of poverty eradication, women’s empowerment and social inclusion, while supporting full and productive employment and generating sustainable economic growth. Together, let’s show the power of co-operation to create lasting transformative change.”

The logo is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Russian. Co-ops can send any logo-related questions to the IYC Secretariat at [email protected].

The IYC, which is themed Cooperative Enterprises Build a Better World, will officially be launched at the ICA Global Cooperative Conference and General Assembly in New Delhi (5-30 November 2024).