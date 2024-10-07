New chair for the Co-operative Councils Innovation Network

Cllr Jim Robbins, leader of Swindon Borough Council, has been voted chair of the Co-operative Councils Innovation Network (CCIN).

A Labour/Co-op councillor in Swindon since 2012, Robbins has a background in politics, having previously worked as a political and staff manager for then-MEPs John Howarth and Anneliese Dodds. He became Swindon Council leader in May after Labour won 16 out of 19 seats at the local elections.

“I’m delighted to be the chair of the fastest-growing cross-party network in local government,” he said, “and see it as a real opportunity to build on the success of the network, when so many co-operators are now in government.

“I’m delighted to see the quality of the team on the Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) and am sure that we’ll see more great people stand to be on the Values and Principles Board. I can’t wait to get started and try to deliver on the organisation’s strategic plan.”

Set up own 2012, CCIN is a non-party-political hub for co-operative policy development, innovation and advocacy.

The network is now seeking self-nominations for its Values & Principles Board (V&P) from member organisations not represented on the EOC.

Three other new members were elected to the EOC: Cllr Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for climate change and area management on South Tyneside Council; Cllr Shanika Mahendran, cabinet member for economy, sustainability and innovationon Milton Keynes City Council; and John Fahy, chair of Greenwich Coop Development Agency.

Cllr Sandra Barr, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and co-operative council on Stevenage Council, and Cllr Mike Stubbs, from Newcastle-under-Lyme Labour / Co-opGroup, who had served on the CCIN V&P board, also joins the EOC.

Also staying on the EOC are Cllr Peter Bradbury, cabinet member for tackling poverty, equality and public health on Cardiff Council; Cllr Barbara Brownridge from Oldham Council; Cllr Paul Cassidy, vice-convenor, environment and regeneration on Inverclyde Council; Cllr Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for healthy, safer and stronger communities and partnerships onTelford & Wrekin Council; and Cllr Sue Smith, cabinet member for communities and co-operation on Rochdale.