Co-op law amended in Jordan

The new rules include an internationally recognised definition of co-ops, measures on women’s and youth participation, and development support

The Jordanian Senate has adopted amendments to the country’s 1997 Cooperative Law to better align it with international standards.

While the old law made explicit reference to the co-operative principles, it did not define them. Now the amendments have enshrined into law a definition of co-ops based on the International Labour Organization’s Recommendation 193 on the Promotion of Cooperatives and International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Statement on the Cooperative Identity, which includes the co-operative values and principles.

The new law also states that JCC’s board must include six representatives from the government and six from the co-op movement, at least three of whom must be women, ensuring equal representation from the sector and the government.

“The new law represents a qualitative leap for the Jordanian co-operative sector,” said Abdul Fattah Al-Shalabi, director general of the Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC), which represents the country’s co-ops and is affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“It strengthens women’s participation in decision-making, encourages youth to establish co-operatives, and seeks to include persons with disabilities in society. We see this law as a fresh start toward a pioneering and effective co-operative movement, and as one of the key outcomes of the National Strategy for the 2021–2025 Jordanian co-operative movement.”

The new law will also establish two new institutional mechanisms within JCC: a Cooperative Development Fund, which will coordinate all loan and grant financing for co-op; and a Cooperative Development Institute, responsible for delivering training, research, advisory services, and communication support.

“We welcome this reform as a key step toward empowering co-operatives and advancing social justice in Jordan,” said Amal Mowafy, ILO country coordinator in Jordan. “Through the Prospects programme, the ILO supported the legislative revision and will continue helping align the broader regulatory framework with international standards, while supporting the JCC and national partners in fully implementing the co-operative strategy.

“This builds on previous efforts when the ILO helped national partners develop the National Cooperative Strategy and laid the groundwork for future reforms to make co-operatives more inclusive, member-driven, and responsive to the needs of women, youth, and refugees.”

Jordan’s national strategy for co-ops, set out five-year vision from 2021-25 to strengthen the co-operative ecosystem by creating a conducive environment for co-op development; establishing an efficient support infrastructure and fostering autonomous, self-reliant co-ops capable of delivering quality services.

Co-op in Jordan are present in diverse sectors including multipurpose, agricultural, housing, utility and mutuals. In 2020 there were over 1,500 co-ops with over 134,000 individual members, according to an ICA country report.

