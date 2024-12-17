ILO signs deal to provide training and data support to Jordan’s co-ops

‘By working together, we can create a co-operative movement that contributes to building the foundation for a brighter and more just future’

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation (JCC) have signed a three-year agreement to strengthen co-ops in Jordan through ILO tools, training, and the introduction of a database and e-services.

The deal was backed by Jordan’s agriculture minister Khaled Al-Hunaifat, who said: “Last week, the government presented the proposed co-operative law with an integrated approach, including training and the empowerment of co-operatives, also supported by a Cooperative Development Fund to strengthen the entire sector.

“Today, alongside our partners, we are celebrating a new agreement that through their efforts will support the training of co-operatives, enhance their infrastructure, create more job opportunities, and combat poverty across Jordan’s governorates.”

As part of the second phase of the Prospects Partnership supported by the Netherlands, the JCC will adopt the Think.Coop, Start.Coop, and My.Coop ILO tools and training materials. The materials have been adapted to the Jordanian context, and will be used to train emerging and established co-operatives and incorporate them into its annual training programme.

ILO deputy director-general Celeste Drake attended the event

“Through the agreement signed today, we hope to expand the scope of the ILO’s tools for co-operatives by institutionalising them in the JCC, to empower new co-operatives with the skills and knowledge needed to operate effectively,” said ILO deputy diector-general Celeste Drake. “The ILO’s work with the co-operative sector today is based on ILO Recommendation No. 193, which recognises that strengthening co-operatives is an effective means of promoting decent work and sustainable development for all members of society.”

Under the three-year agreement (2025-2027), the training materials aim to trigger co-operative development, guide the establishment process, enhance the management and governance of agricultural co-ops, promote decent work, highlight the role of co-ops in combating child labour, and ensure occupational safety and health for farm workers.

“This agreement is the fruit of a joint cooperation that has extended over several years,” said ILO regional director Ruba Jaradat. “By working together, we can create a co-operative movement in Jordan that contributes to building the foundation for a brighter and more just future, as demonstrated in the first phase of the Prospects programme, where co-operatives registered 3,600 agricultural workers, facilitated 3,400 job opportunities, and enabled the issuance of 2,500 work permits for Syrian refugees.”

Within the agreement, the ILO says it will also provide the JCC with free training materials and methodologies for implementation, while also ensuring regular updates to the materials, methodologies, and software system for the database and electronic services. Additionally, the ILO will train several of the institution’s employees on using the system.

This is the second agreement signed by the partners, following the first in 2020 to develop the National Strategy for the Jordanian Cooperative Movement, with the ILO providing technical support. A key outcome of the strategy has been the recommendation to revive the Cooperative Development Institute to train co-operatives and conduct studies, surveys, and research.

“This agreement supports the Jordanian co-operative sector by empowering members to establish co-operatives, strengthening agricultural governance, and promoting decent work in co-operative-driven sectors,” said JCC director general Abdel Fattah Al Shalabi.

“Through our longstanding partnership with the ILO, we aim to build co-operatives’ capacities in line with international standards.”

Al Shalabi also highlighted key achievements, including a national strategy for 2021–2025, updated co-op legislation, and the establishment of the Cooperative Development Fund and Institute.