Co-op Group renews deal on its Leeds University franchise store

The Co-op Group has agreed a new 10-year franchise deal with Leeds University Union (LUU) to keep its campus store open until at least 2036.

The shop, which opened in 2019, was the Group’s first franchise store to be located directly inside a student union – a model that has since grown, with a total of 11 locations now open at university campuses across the UK.

The LUU store replaced the previous student union-run store with a bigger product offering including groceries, essentials, meal deals and hot food. It has employed more than 350 students in part-time jobs since opening, and uses the Co-op Group’s branding and supply chain. The store offers the same membership as other Group stores in the UK, with membership growing 15% on the campus in the past two years.

Additional stores are set to open this year on campuses in Birmingham, Leicester and Glasgow, as the Group continues to grow its presence in the higher education sector.

Jonathan Perry, head of businessdevelopment for Co-op Franchise, said: “Leeds University Union were pioneers when they opened the first Co-op franchise store on the university campus in 2019, and it’s grown from strength to strength.

“We’ve witnessed the provision of quality food, ethical sourcing and value become more and more important to campus life. Our stores are set up to be more than just a shop, they are a hub locally, and by working together we’ve created an evolving proposition focussed on serving and supporting the diverse and dynamic campus community.”

Aidan Grills, CEO of Leeds University Union, said: “Here at Leeds University Union we’re committed to enhancing the university experience for our student members, and Co-op has proven to be a great fit with its ethical, sustainable, community and quality ethos.

“The whole team is thrilled to commit to the next 10 years of operating a Co-op franchise store on campus, providing excellent value through a student-centered range of products, and providing flexible on-campus jobs for our community.”