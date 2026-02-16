Co-op Group launches latest round of Apiary product incubator

Applications are open for the fifth wave of small businesses for the small supplier programme

The Co-op Group is looking for a new cohort of innovative suppliers for its Apiary incubator programme, which gives smaller businesses the chance to work with the retailer towards a listing on its shelves.

Applications are open for the fifth wave of small businesses for the programme, which is designed to help smaller or early stage businesses become retail ready or move to the next step of their development.

Since Apiary launched in 2022, 34 suppliers have seen their products on Group shelves, with 86 new product lines brought to market.

The most recent business to gain a listing through the scheme is H.M.Pasties which landed its first-ever supermarket contract as it launched into almost 80 Group stores across Greater Manchester. The bakery was created to break the cycle of reoffending by providing jobs and training to people leaving prison. Since its beginnings, H.M.Pasties has grown a loyal following for its handmade pies and pasties, delivering great food and lasting social impact.

Other new suppliers to work with Apiary last year include: Only With Love – NoLo brewery; Still Sisters – handcraft small-batch gins; Chu Lo Drinks – inspired by the popular Japanese drink Chuhai; Wild Thingz – organic sweets; All Dressed Up – salad dressing; Up Up Chocolate and, Spruce – plastic-free, refillable cleaning and laundry products.

“We’re working to help agile new producers with the potential to disrupt and challenge the market to grow and develop to their next level,” the Group’s buying manager for the Apiary, Katie Schofield, “so it’s incredibly exciting to begin the search for the next wave of suppliers to join our Incubator programme.

“We are focused on making it easier for early stage businesses to become retail ready and thrive. Shoppers in convenience stores are open to discovering new products – looking for quality, value and innovation with products that can be consumed on-the-go or offer an element of healthy indulgence. We are looking for exciting and emerging new products from purpose-led suppliers with a real point of difference that can enthuse, excite and resonate with our customers.”

Successful applicants receive hands-on support, says the Group, to help elevate and strengthen their brand and business. This includes personalised mentoring, targeted masterclasses delivered by subject experts and, a supplier peer network – all designed to create a supportive environment that helps emerging brands build capability, confidence and, accelerate growth.

For 2026, Co-op is looking for products that include healthier savoury snacks, energy and high-protein snacks, HFSS-compliant chocolate alternatives, fruit-based snacks, healthy sweet treats, functional drinks and confectionery, instant and ambient meal pots and pouches, and flavour-led impulse snacks with emerging global-inspired flavours.

Applications close on Sunday, 22 February, with new applicants invited to create a free RangeMe account. More information and details at rangeme.com/apiary2026