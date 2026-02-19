Co-op Group extends member price savings to Just Eat shoppers

An initial 150 products will be eligible for the discounts, which the Group says entails average savings of around 37% per product

Online shoppers who purchase groceries from the Co-op Group using Just Eat will now have access to member pricing.

The Group says this makes it the first supermarket chain to offer member price savings on the Just Eat platform, which provides home delivery of products from its stores.

Products reportedly include everything from essentials like bread, milk, bacon and eggs to fresh fruit and veg and cleaning products. To redeem the discounts, Group members simply have to input their membership number while shopping on the Co-op page in the Just Eat app.

“As a co-operative, our membership makes us different,” said Gary Kisby, Co-op’s Qcommerce trading director. “We are committed to offering great value, deals and promotions for everyone to enjoy, while providing additional savings to those who own our business, our members.

“We are delighted to introduce member price savings with Just Eat, ensuring added value across an extensive range and choice of everyday essentials which are available quickly and conveniently online from local Co-op stores.”

Caroline Bates, Just Eat’s grocery and retail director, added: “We want grocery shopping on Just Eat to feel easy, rewarding and offer great value. Customers have told us that access to member pricing really matters, so we’re delighted to be delivering this with Co-op, helping people save on everyday essentials.”

Just Eat and the Co-op Group have had a partnership since 2022, with more than 1,000 Co-op stores across the UK now available on the platform.

Member price savings are also available on the Group’s own online shop, shop.coop.co.uk