Co-op Group hires new supply chain and logistics director

The Co-op Group has appointed Andy Wilmot to the role of group supply chain and logistics director.

Described by the retail society as “a supply chain and logistics heavyweight”, Wilmot joins the business in April, when he will work with the current incumbent, Derek Furnival, who leaves the Group in June after 30 years’ service.

The Group says Wilmot is a highly experienced strategic leader in logistics and supply chain management, with a proven track record of over 30 years in delivering large-scale operational transformation and business growth.

Until recently, he was group logistics and supply chain director at A.F. Blakemore & Son and prior to that he worked for DHL Supply Chain as Operations Director on a variety of different contracts.

“Moving to the front line of retail logistics and supply chain is something I’m really excited and passionate about,” said Wilmot, “and I can’t wait to start, as I take my experience and knowledge from previous roles to Co-op.

“Retail supply chains and logistic networks are complex environments and the backbone of retail operations, even more so at Co-op which services 8000 stores across its retail, wholesale and partnership set up. I see huge opportunities to be best in class and I am looking forward to working with the Co-op teams to make this happen.”

Group managing director Matt Hood said: “As we continue to establish the new structure and move forward with our strategy to create a significant retail buying group, the strength of our supply and logistics operation cannot be underestimated.

“Andy’s experience and skills will enable a real step change in this space which, along with the focus on strengthening the commercial abilities of our buying team, means I’m confidently excited about what we can achieve in 2026 and beyond.”

He added: “As we are excited to welcome Andy, we are equally sad to say goodbye to Derek Furnival, who has served for 30 amazing years at our Co-op and who will be missed by everyone when he leaves with our very best wishes in June.”