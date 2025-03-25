Co-op Group pledges to price-match Aldi on 100 essentials

The retailer is also extending its partnership with Uber Eats as it looks to grow its membership to 8 million

The Co-op Group is promising its “biggest ever value campaign“, launching tomorrow (26 March) with a pledge to match Aldi prices on over 100 items for members.

It says the move is the largest of its kind in convenience stores and a UK first for quick-comm platforms, offering members reductions on its most shopped Co-op branded convenience lines, including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, chicken and dairy.

The move takes the retailer’s investment into lowering prices to almost £170m over the last two years, which the retailer says marks “a targeted focus” on supporting their ” on its 6.2 million members – and also supports its push to grow membership to the 8 million mark.

Prices, which will go live tomorrow, include Co-op 1 Pint British Milk, 85p; Co-op Carrots 500g, 38p; Co-op Chopped Tomatoes 400g, 47p;p Co-op British medium free-range eggs (6s), £1.45; and Co-op Tiger Bloomer 800g, £1.45.

“I am very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers,” said managing director Matt Hood, “which is why we are taking this big step to price match, in our stores and online, as we know discounter prices are often the benchmark of value for consumers, and we are facing directly into that.

“I truly believe we run the best small stores in the UK, loved by our members, customers, and communities, where we offer local and convenience shopping with great value and high quality, carefully sourced products. Price has often been perceived as the Achilles heel of convenience shopping, but this new initiative will change that and show there is no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”

The Group says its existing member pricing proposition, which covers own-brand lines, will live alongside the new Aldi price match promise underpinning the retailer’s commitment to convenience without compromise.

Meanwhile the Group has announced a three-year extension of its quick commerce partnership with Uber Eats which, since its launch in 2022, has grown the number of participating stores to more than 1,300. This, says the Group, has made it “the UK’s leading quick commerce grocery supermarket through its own online shop and strategic partners”.

Under the extension, UberEats will now work closely with the Group on deliveries for orders placed via its newly launched Peckish app, set up for use by independent local grocery retailers across the UK.

“Growing our quick commerce channel is a core part of our strategic approach, and I am delighted to extend and deepen our successful partnership with Uber Eats,” said quick commerce director Chris Conway. “Innovation is fundamental to our approach, whether extending reach and choice, creating value through member price savings, or, delivering the Peckish app to give independent grocery retailers a voice online. We see consumer appetite for quick, easy and convenient grocery delivery continue to grow and the agreement with Uber Eats marks the start of a new chapter where we will work together to meet the evolving needs of shoppers and, to grow Co-op’s leading q-comm channel.”

Alex Troughton, regional general manager of Uber Eats Grocery and Retail UK and EMEA, added: “Uber Eats and Co-op have built a strong and successful partnership, making grocery shopping more convenient than ever. We’re thrilled to extend this collaboration and introduce Uber Direct, which will allow Co-op to serve even more customers through its own digital channels while continuing to offer delivery via Uber Eats.”