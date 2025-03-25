Consumer co-op Retail News item United Kingdom

Central Co-op partners with Nous to help colleagues manage finances

The retailer is offering services through AI business Nous which helps people manage household bills and contracts

March 25, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Central Co-op has launched a colleague benefit in partnership with Nous, the smart assistant designed to simplify household bill management.

It says the partnership aims to help colleagues save money on everyday household expenses while reducing the stress and time spent managing their finances.

Nous is an AI-powered service that keeps track of household providers and services, to help colleagues keep up with contract renewal deadlines. When a contract is about to end, Nous says it provides a like-for-like alternative that could save money.

The service can operate in two modes: manual, where colleagues complete the switch themselves, or automatic, where Nous takes care of the process entirely.

To introduce the benefit, Central is hosting an online information session for colleagues.

Nous, which covers services such as energy, broadband, mobile and mortgages (with home and car insurance coming soon), is a certified B-Corp business and, says Central, aligns with its “values of fairness and community support”.

Jennifer Roberts, head of reward and wellbeing at Central, said: “We know that managing household expenses can be time-consuming and stressful. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Nous to offer a smart and simple solution that will help colleagues save money and reduce hassle. Nous aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our colleagues’ financial wellbeing.”

Central adds that the new benefit is part of its commitment “to supporting colleague wellbeing by providing valuable tools to help them manage their finances effectively”.

