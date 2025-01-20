Co-op Group launches £820k fund for sustainable farming

Beef, lamb and dairy farmers will be rewarded for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting nature on their farms

The Co-op Group has launched an £820,000 fund to support sustainable farming efforts, which, it says, continues its long-term investment in UK agriculture.

Through the fund, it adds, farmers will be directly rewarded for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting nature on their farms across beef, lamb and dairy sectors as part of two new sustainability projects.

The Group was the first national UK grocer to have 100% of all its fresh and frozen chicken, pork, beef and lamb sourced from UK farms including when used as an ingredient, a commitment which began in 2014. It adds that its commitment to UK farming also means that it only sells British free-range eggs, milk and cream.

“We know British farmers are facing many challenges and have seen firsthand the fear, anxiety and anger they are currently feeling,“ said managing director Matt Hood. “Backing UK agriculture is more important than ever – at Co-op, this means investing hundreds of millions every year to be one of the few UK retailers to be totally 100% British across meat, poultry and dairy throughout our own supply chain and committing support for farmers addressing the growing need for sustainability and climate resilience.

“We know our members and customers feel the same and they value being able to buy the high quality, British-sourced products they love.”

The fund will be allocated across two key projects, with participating farmers able to access sustainability payments above the price they are already paid for their products.

The first project will focus on the dairy sector and will see the Group partner with the Soil Association Exchange to support the 140 farmers in its Dairy Farming Group in reducing their carbon footprint and begin to baseline key nature indicators like biodiversity and soil health

Sustainability payments will be rewarded to the farms as part of the project, whilst farmers will be able to choose an action plan that works for them, with support from Soil Association Exchange advisors, which could include cutting fertiliser use, increasing fuel efficiency, and investing in solar energy.

The second project, the Group’s Beef Sustainability Scheme, will reward farmers for adopting on-farm sustainable practices and will be open to members of the retailer’s farming group.

The scheme, which launches after a successful two-year pilot, will be extended to 15% of the retailer’s beef supply chain this year and include lamb farmers for the first time. More than 100,000 tonnes of carbon are expected to be saved under the programme over a five-year period as we grow the percentage of our beef and lamb supply covered by the scheme. Farmers will be reducing their impact through a range of actions, from breeding more efficient animals through to improving forage quality.

“In these uncertain times for our industry, we need to work together across the supply chain,“ said Tom Bramall, dairy farmer and chair of the Co-op Dairy Group. “Farmers like me want to play our part when it comes to sustainability, but we need support. It’s fantastic to see the Co-op directly rewarding farmers and recognise the positive role we play in addressing the issues around climate change. I appreciate the significant investment this is for Co-op in us and look forward to working in partnership with them over the coming years.”