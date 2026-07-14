Co-op Group introduces accessible tech to its own-label ranges

The retailer is using NaviLens technology across its own-label paper products range, to help customers with visual impairment

The Co-op Group has introduced NaviLens technology across its own-label paper products range, with the goal of making it easier for customers with visual impairments to identify products and shop more independently.

NaviLens technology uses high-contrast codes that are printed on product packaging, which can be detected by the free NaviLens smartphone app. Unlike traditional QR codes, the codes can be scanned from further away and at wider angles.

This, the Group says, means users do not need to know exactly where the code is located, “enabling a more seamless and independent shopping experience”.

Once scanned, the technology provides audio information with the product information and specifications, helping visually impaired shoppers identify items on shelf and access key product details more easily. This can include product names, descriptions and other useful information that supports more confident decision-making in-store.

NaviLens codes are now printed on Co-op Single Roll Kitchen Towel, Co-op Roll Toilet Tissue (four pack), Co-op Roll Toilet Tissue (24 pack) and Co-op Roll Kitchen Towe (four pack).

NaviLens tech is already in use in transport networks and retail environments around the world to support independent navigation for people with visual impairments.

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“This initiative is an important step in paving the way for future innovation in grocery retail,” said the Group‘s technical manager Janet Lawrence, “demonstrating how technology can be used to create a more inclusive shopping environment and improved experience for blind and visually impaired customers.”

Lorenzo Campos, NaviLens CEO, said: “At NaviLens, we are proud to partner with Co-op on this initiative to make every day essential products more accessible. Bringing NaviLens codes to paper goods represents an important step towards a more inclusive shopping experience, enabling blind and partially sighted people to access product information more easily and shop with greater independence, confidence and dignity. We deeply value Co-op’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion and are delighted to support this meaningful progress.”

The products are produced in partnership with Wepa, one of Europe’s leading hygiene paper manufacturers, supporting the integration of the technology at scale across the Group’s own brand range.

Holly Dunning, UK sales & marketing director at Wepa, said: “We are committed to making everyday products more inclusive and accessible for consumers. Partnering with Co-op and NaviLens on this initiative is an important step forward in helping visually impaired shoppers navigate products more independently and confidently.

“As a supplier, we are proud to support the introduction of this innovative technology across Co-op own brand paper products.”

The first four Co-op own-brand paper products featuring NaviLens codes are now in store, with a phased rollout planned across all own-brand paper products.