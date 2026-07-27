Calgary Co-op’s new CEO pledges to connect with members and fix financials

Andrew Clarke, who began his career at M&S in the UK, joins as the retailer recovers from losses in 2024

Canada’s Calgary Co-op – one of the largest retail co-ops in North America with more than 400,000 members – has appointed Andrew Clarke as CEO.

Clarke, who started his career at M&S in the UK before taking senior retails in Europe and the US, says his focus will be on serving members better and improving the society’s financials as it recovers from some uncertain years.

In May, the retailer increased total sales from $1.48bn in 2024 to $1.55bn in 2025, and posted $6m (£3.2m, US$4.4m) in profits – a turnaround from a CA$10m loss in 2024.

But its long-term debt grew to $41m in 2025, up from $378m the previous year.

Recent years have also brought a messy break-up with supplier Federated Co-operatives in 2019, which led to a number of job losses, and major acquisitions – of Willow Park Wine & Spirits in 2023, and a majority stake in an Ontario-based pharmacy chain, Care Pharmacies, in 2024.

Marc-André Pigeon, director of the Canadian Centre for the Study of Co-operatives, told CBC the pharmacy deal had weakened the co-op’s debt position, adding: “If we look at when co-ops go off the rails … it’s [when they] become disconnected from the user interests of their members, right?”

Clarke acknowledged there had been problems, in a TV interview with CBC Alberta, saying: “I think it’s good to be coming into the business after a 2025 set of results that I think signal that the company is back on a better footing, a solid foundation.

“But we’ve got to build from here, and I think that starts with serving members better. We are Calgary Co-op. We are owned by almost half a million Calgarians, and a number one job for us is to serve Calgarians better and be a be an effective retailer.

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“We’ve got we’ve got a strategy to build, we’ve got some financials to improve. But the financials are outputs. The financials will be the barometer of how effectively we engage, in some cases re-engage with Calgarians and with our members in order to deliver a compelling offer.”

Clarke added: “I think we’ve got to start by listening, and we’ve got to hear what members want from their co-op. What we’re hearing right now is that obviously cost of living is a huge preoccupation. We have got to do a better job of explaining how we can deliver value across a number of the retail banners that we own as Calgary Co-op, and then passing that value onto our members more effectively.”

Appointing Clarke, the co-op said he “brings deep expertise in retail strategy and operations, and a proven record of building high-performing teams and leading businesses through complex and consequential moments.

“Featured by CNBC and Time Magazine in 2025 for his authentic and values-driven approach, Andrew has created extreme growth and value for public and private investors in a variety of ownership models. He has delivered multiple financial, brand, product and cultural transformations and was an early adopter of AI.

“Spanning more than 30 years in retail, Andrew brings extensive experience on four continents and in more than a dozen countries. He also brings board and governance experience, giving him a strong appreciation for the partnership between boards and management. Throughout his career, his deep appreciation of his humble beginnings, as the son of an egg and cheese merchant, has shaped his leadership and he has never forgotten where it all started.”

Co-op chair Sandy Edmonstone said the board was “tremendously excited, proud and fortunate to have attracted someone of Andrew’s calibre.

“Andrew brings a breadth of experience and retail acumen to our business,” said Edmonstone. “He’s committed to listening first, focused on what matters most to our members and employees, and building on the strong foundation already in place. I’m confident he’ll help lead Calgary Co-op into its next chapter while staying true to what makes this organisation unique.”

Clarke added: “I’m genuinely honoured to be joining Calgary Co-op,” said Andrew Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Co-op. “This is an organization with 70 years of history, built by members, for members. It’s what makes Calgary Co-op unique. My job is to listen to what members want from their Co-op and then work with our teams to deliver it.”