Scotmid marks International Intern Day by sharing success story

The society tells how it created a place for promising talent Anna Lodge after her original placement was withdrawn

Retail co-op Scotmid is marking International Intern Day by highlighting the journey of Saltire Scholar Anna Lodge, who is currently undertaking a placement with the society after her original internship was unexpectedly withdrawn after it was due to start.

Lodge, 22, is spending 10 weeks with Scotmid as part of Entrepreneurial Scotland’s Saltire Scholar Programme, which connects talented university students with organisations across Scotland to develop the country’s future business leaders.

The programme places high-calibre students with organisations, giving them the opportunity to work on live business challenges while developing the skills and experience needed for their future careers.

A University of St Andrews student studying MA French and Spanish with an integrated year abroad, and management, and a former pupil of Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, Lodge had already secured a placement through the programme when it was unexpectedly withdrawn, leaving her without a host organisation just as the internship was due to get under way.

But Scotmid said it recognised her “potential and the fresh perspective she could bring”, and created a placement that would benefit both Anna and Scotmid.

Now in the fourth week of her internship, Lodge is playing an active role in one of Scotmid’s key strategic projects, supporting the development of the its future digital customer and membership experience. Her work includes market research, customer insight, stakeholder engagement and developing recommendations that will help shape Scotmid’s future customer and membership proposition.

Scotmid says the placement is offering it “valuable insight from a talented student, bringing fresh thinking and an independent perspective to one of the society’s major digital transformation projects”.

Lynne Ogg, head of membership and communityengagement at Scotmid, said: “When we heard Anna’s internship had been withdrawn after it was due to begin, we didn’t just see someone who needed a placement – we saw an opportunity.

“One of the seven international co-operative principles is education, training and information. For us, that means recognising potential, investing in people and creating opportunities to develop future talent.

“The Saltire Scholar Programme attracts some of Scotland’s brightest students, and we knew Anna would bring fresh ideas and a different perspective. Four weeks into her placement, she’s already making a meaningful contribution to one of our key strategic projects. Great internships benefit everyone – students gain invaluable experience, and organisations benefit from new thinking and future talent.”

Lodge added: “At Scotmid I’ve been trusted to contribute to a live strategic project, work with colleagues from across the Society and share my ideas from day one. Every day I’m learning something new, building my confidence and gaining practical experience that will be invaluable as I begin my career.

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity to experience how a large organisation works, while making a genuine contribution to a project that will benefit Scotmid’s members and customers.”

International Intern Day celebrates the contribution interns make to organisations while recognising the important role employers play in developing future talent.

Q&A with Anna Lodge

What has been your favourite part of the internship so far?

Working on a real strategic project that will have a lasting impact on Scotmid’s members and customers. I’ve enjoyed meeting colleagues from across the Society, learning about different parts of the business and seeing how everyone works together towards a shared goal.

What does a typical day look like?

Every day is different and exciting. I’m carrying out research, analysing customer and market insights, attending project meetings, meeting colleagues from different departments and developing recommendations to help shape Scotmid’s future customer and membership experience.

What do you enjoy most about working at Scotmid?

Definitely the people. Everyone has been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and I’ve felt like a valued member of the team from day one. I’ve been encouraged to contribute ideas and get involved in meaningful work. people. Everyone has been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and I’ve felt like a valued member of the team from day one. I’ve been encouraged to contribute ideas and get involved in meaningful work.

How do you think this internship will prepare you for future employment?

Although I’m only part-way through the placement, it’s already giving me practical experience that complements everything I’m learning at university and beyond. I’m gaining a much better understanding of how organisations make strategic decisions, manage projects and work collaboratively, while building confidence in a professional environment.

What skills has it helped you develop?

It’s already helping me strengthen my research, analytical, communication and presentation skills, while improving my stakeholder engagement, problem-solving and confidence.

What advice would you give to other students who are thinking about applying for an internship?

Go for it, just be yourself and be confident in your skillset. An internship supports you professionally but also helps you to grow as an individual in the world of work, gives you the opportunity to network, and gain invaluable skills daily. Be curious, ask questions, volunteer for opportunities and make the most of every experience—you’ll learn far more than you expect.

How important do you think internships are in supporting career development and employability?

They’re incredibly important. Internships bridge the gap between education and employment by giving students real-world experience, helping them develop practical skills, build professional networks and discover the type of career that’s right for them. I couldn’t recommend doing an internship more.