Calgary Co-op reports growth in sales and membership for 2025

The Canadian retailer has turned its results around from a $10m loss in 2024 to a $6m profit

Canadian grocery retailer Calgary Co-op has posted its 2025 financial results, highlighting strong profits, membership growth, and patronage payments.

Following a CA$10m loss in 2024, Calgary Co-op significantly turned its fortunes around in 2025. It not only increased total sales from $1.48bn in 2024 to $1.55bn in 2025, it also posted $6m (£3.2m, US$4.4m) in profits.

The member-owned co-op said the improvements came partly thanks to a full year of operations at Care Pharmacies (which it acquired in early 2024), alongside continued investment in store redevelopment and expansion projects across its network – which has no doubt been significant.

For example, the co-op invested $70m in FY 2025, bringing its total investments up to $170m over the past there years. Key projects included the redevelopment of its Oakridge food store; a newly opened Cochrane location feature a petrol station, car wash, and convenience store; plus the aforementioned expansion of its pharmacy and health care footprint.

Additionally, Calgary Co-op has seen a growth in membership, adding 38,000 new members last year – meaning it now has more than 400,000 members. At last month’s AGM, the board of directors also approved $16.9m in patronage payments, amount to cash payments to members of $15.2m and $1.7m in share payments. The co-op confirmed this amount did not include the additional $6.7m in ‘bonus cash’ earned by Calgary Co-op members through its app.

Calling 2025 a year of “growth, momentum, and meaningful impact”, Calgary Co-op executive chair Ken White said: “Even in the face of global uncertainty, we did what we did best. We supported local producers, strengthened our economy, and gave back to our members and our community.”

However, despite a bumper year, questions remain regarding the co-op’s leadership. The company has been without a permanent chief executive for over 18 months, something that members reportedly queried during the co-op’s AGM.

In response, the co-op’s board said it is “very close” to naming a new chief executive and that an announcement is expected “very soon”. It’s unclear whether this is linked to some new appointments on Calgary Co-op’s board of directors, which has just gained four new members elected on three-year terms.