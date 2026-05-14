Co-op Group announces 24 new stores, refits and franchises

The Co-op Group has announced plans for 24 new stores and refurbishments across Britain by the end of June.

The investment brings a combination of new stores, re-openings after refurbishment and franchise stores, and takes the total number of stores launching in the first half of this year to more than 40, stretching from the south coast of England to Scottish Highlands, including towns, villages and cities in: Cumbria; Gloucestershire; Kent; London, the Midlands; Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

The Group says this marks its commitment ”to backing Britain’s high streets and communities”, continuing its “focus on providing the best small shops locally, acting as a community hub and destination locally. Offering great quality, choice and value for customers in every UK postal area alongside a range of added services including coffee; payment services, parcel collection and quick commerce – the rapid home delivery of online orders”.

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Franchise stores “bring the benefits of membership to new and diverse communities,” the Group added. It had 65 franchise stores operating at the end of 2025, and plans to grow this to more than 100 franchise during 2026, with new locations including university campus growth, hospitals and petrol forecourts.

The Group added that its stores also act as micro distribution hubs for its quick commerce operation, with around 90% of the UK population now having access to Co-op groceries online.

“We’re investing to create local stores which are more than just a shop,” said retail director Kate McCrae. “They are a convenient hub contributing to local life and meeting the needs of communities. Whether it’s quality food for an evening at home, food and drink on the go, a top-up shop or, our wide range of added services – we’re here to serve and support communities, conveniently.

“Local shops are an anchor at the heart of local communities, and we’re moving through 2026 with a strong focus on our members, customers and communities, and a programme designed to enhance Co-op’s presence in high streets and communities across the UK.”