Co-op Group publishes gender pay gap analysis across supply chain

The Co-op Group has published its first supplier gender pay gap analysis, examining data from more than 200 direct and indirect suppliers.

The analysis shows gender pay gaps across the Group’s supplier base remain below the UK average, with a mean gap of 7.5% compared to a UK benchmark of 11.5%.

It also highlights that “while progress is being made, it remains steady, and structural challenges around representation persist, at a time when expectations on employers are increasingly moving beyond reporting towards clearer action and accountability, with growing focus on fairness and transparency across supply chains”.

Across the Group’s supplier base, 67% of organisations have a median gender pay gap below the UK benchmark. However, the findings show that women continue to be under-represented in senior roles, with around a third of senior leadership positions held by women on average across suppliers.

Developed in collaboration with suppliers and in partnership with Weave Analytics, a specialist analytics partner focused on supply chain diversity and inclusion, the report builds on the Group’s stated wider goal of promoting fairness and inclusion across its supply chain. It combines publicly reported gender pay gap data from 237 suppliers alongside deeper analysis of a group of strategic partners.

The findings show that:

Gender pay gaps across the Group’s supplier base remain below the UK average, but progress is steady rather than significant

Women remain under-represented in senior and higher‑paid roles

Levels of maturity in data, reporting and action planning vary significantly across suppliers.

The analysis also highlights that pay gap figures alone do not tell the full story. Some organisations reporting smaller pay gaps do not yet have strong female representation in leadership, reinforcing that long-term progress depends on improving progression into senior roles.

Related: Co-op Group launches toolkit to help businesses close gender pay gap

“We know there is more work to do to close the gender pay gap,” said the Group’s chief commercial officer Imran Rasul, “and that means looking beyond our own organisation. This analysis gives us a clearer view of where progress is being made across our supplier base, and where there is more to do.

“Our focus now is on working with suppliers to share practical interventions, support action planning and help accelerate progress over time. Collaboration across supply chains is essential if we are to drive meaningful change.”

Angharad Ross, CEO of Weave Analytics, said: “Gender pay gap reporting data only tells part of the story. This work gave Co‑op a richer understanding of the factors shaping opportunities for women across its supply chain, helping identify both good practice and opportunities for collaborative action.”

The Group says it will use the findings to inform how it supports suppliers through its responsible sourcing programme, building on existing activity including its Gender Pay Gap Toolkit and supplier learning programmes, with a focus on sharing best practice and supporting long-term action.

The report is available to read here.