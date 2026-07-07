OurCoop celebrates launch of 36 new co-ops since 2022

Principle 6 in action as the retail society works with Plunkett UK and Co-op Futures to foster new community-owned businesses

Retail society OurCoop says that since 2022, it has supported the development of 36 new member-owned UK businesses through its work with co-operative development organisations, Plunkett UK and Co-operative Futures.

The society’s support has included providing funding, training, and general business advice OurCoop says this helps the new co-ops “to grow and support their local communities through direct economic impact as well as by identifying and tackling social, economic, and environmental issues”.

It says this “has strengthened the wider co-operative movement and allowed community-owned businesses to focus on a long-term view rather than short-term profits”.

Formed in January from a merger between Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-ops, OurCoop says the programme is part of its commitment to support the UK government’s pledge to double the size of the co-operative economy.

It adds that its ”scale and breadth” post merger allows it to “contribute significantly to this goal, including through a procurement collaboration which has saved independent societies more than £30m annually through collective purchasing”.

With the support of OurCoop, Co-operative Futures has over the past year helped to register three new co-ops and support four others as they took ownership of assets within the community. In 2025, Co-operative Futures gave over 2,000 hours of guidance to various community-run businesses.

Related: Community hospitality businesses offer youth a route into work, says Plunkett

On Plunkett’s part, 2025 saw it support 34 new community-owned businesses, including six community-owned pubs and four community-owned shops across the OurCoop trading area. Nationally, 46 new community-benefit societies were also registered in 2025 using Plunkett UK model rules.

The recent Co-op Fortnight saw Plunkett’s Chilterns Challenge 2026 to raise funds to support rural communities through co-operation.

The Fox Inn (pictured) in Ryton, Shropshire, is one of the local community-owned organisations supported by Plunkett UK and OurCoop in the last year. The much-loved pub was rescued from unexpected closure by over 210 local residents, who came together with the help of Plunkett.

The Fox Inn now provides a place for residents to come together, reducing feelings of isolation and fostering a sense of belonging within the community. A certified ‘Warm Hub’ during the winter period, the pub opens twice a week to offer free tea and coffee and a safe, warm space for all.

Meanwhile OurCoop has worked with Co-operative Futures to help a community co-op, Wylderne, to buy the Wilderness Centre in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

The Centre has operated as an outdoor education venue since 1969 and holds a special place in the memories of generations of local residents. It offers children and adults activities ranging from raft building, rock climbing, mountain biking and hill walking, to exploring nature in the ancient forests.

Related: Life lessons for a living world in the Forest of Dean

“The theme of this year’s Co-op Fortnight – ‘co-operate and we can change the world’ – really gets to the heart of why we’re so passionate about supporting local co-ops,” said OurCoop’s head of sustainability Mike Pickering.

“Community-owned businesses like the Fox Inn and Wylderne are invaluable to their local areas, having a real impact on social and environmental matters that mean the most to residents. We’re proud to partner with great organisations like Plunkett and Co-operative Futures to enhance the difference co-ops are able to make and support the wider co-operative economy.”

David Oliver, chair of the Fox Inn, said: “We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of Plunkett and OurCoop. The advice and support we’ve received has been invaluable – whenever I picked up the phone, they always guided me towards the right advisor and provided genuinely useful insights. Everyone involved has been incredibly supportive and helpful throughout.”

Jo White, executive director at Co-operative Futures, said: “Supporting community co-operatives, such as Wylderne, puts power directly into local hands, enabling people to shape and sustain the places they call home. When communities co-operate, we build a fairer, more resilient future for everyone.”

OurCoop said that it also continues to work with Plunkett UK, Co-op UK and Co-op Party “to influence public policy to support the co-op economy”.