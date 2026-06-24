Plunkett UK says it helped launch 35 community businesses last year

Plunkett UK says it supported the opening of 34 new community-owned businesses during 2025, “helping more rural communities take ownership of vital local assets and services despite ongoing economic pressures”.

The figures were unveiled at the launch of Plunkett’s Impact Report 2026 at the Shard in London on 10 June, bringing together supporters, partners, policymakers and community business leaders to celebrate the impact of community ownership.

The charity’s report shows there are now 869 community-owned businesses trading across the UK – a 67% increase over the past decade – with around 1,000 community ownership projects currently in development, highlighting continued momentum behind the model.

“Plunkett plays a pivotal role in inspiring and guiding communities – supporting both the creation of new enterprises and the strengthening of those already in operation,” said CEO James Alcock. “We will continue to work closely with partners and funders to access new resources, and build resilience of the sector, ensuring communities not only survive, but thrive.”

Plunkett also highlighted the work of the Co-operative Retail Society Network (CRSN), a partnership helping to strengthen and grow community owned businesses across the UK, which it said chimes with the theme of co-operatives supporting co-operatives, a key message of this year’s Co-op Fortnight celebrations.

A Southern Co-op visit through CRSN to the Boundary community shop and cafe in St Mary Bourne, Hampshire

Main image: Plunkett’s partnership manager, Hannah Barrett, at the Co-op Retail Conference in Glasgow

Led by Plunkett UK – the national charity supporting rural community-owned businesses – the CRSN was established in 2022 with the aim of growing the size and impact of the rural community-owned business sector and enabling the co-operative model to flourish.

The network brings together Co-op Group, OurCoop, Southern Co-op, Radstock Co-op and Co-operatives UK. Members are committed to supporting the community business sector through funding, sharing co-operative and retail expertise, raising the profile of community ownership and working together to explore practical and innovative ways to help community-owned businesses succeed.

Related: Community hospitality businesses offer youth a route into work, says Plunkett

Through the CRSN, says Plunkett, “established co-operatives are helping communities create and sustain businesses that meet local needs, protect vital services and strengthen local economies. Inspired by the fifth and sixth co-operative principles, network members support Plunkett’s work through financial contributions, knowledge-sharing and practical collaboration.”

The importance this is highlighted in the Impact Report, which shows growing demand for community ownership across the UK.

Plunkett supports a network of almost 900 community-owned businesses, representing around 10% of all independent co-operatives trading in the UK. With 30 to 40 new community-owned businesses opening every year, it adds, the sector is one of the fastest growing parts of the co-operative movement. They are resilient too, with a five-year survival rate of 98% and a long-term survival rate of 94%.

Community-owned businesses are helping local people tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing their areas, from protecting access to essential services and creating employment opportunities to reducing social isolation and building community resilience.

“Community-owned businesses are one of the most exciting and fastest-growing parts of the co-operative movement,” said Alcock. “They show how people can come together to create resilient businesses that meet local needs and strengthen their communities. The Co-operative Retail Society Network is a powerful example of co-operation in action. By working together, co-operatives can achieve more than they could alone and help ensure community ownership continues to grow and thrive across the UK.”