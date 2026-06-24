Co-op Group partners with YMCA and LandAid on empty homes plan

The project will offer properties in the Group’s estate to young people facing homelessness

One YMCA and YMCA London CAN have partnered with the Co-op Group and LandAid to deliver a housing project that will support young people facing homelessness.

The partnership will bring four residential properties within the Group’s estate into use as accommodation for young people aged 16–25 moving from supported accommodation.

At a time when the shortage of genuinely affordable housing continues to present a major barrier for young people, this partnership demonstrates how cross-sector collaboration can unlock underused assets and deliver meaningful social impact, say the partners.

LandAid, property industry charity, worked to bring together One YMCA, YMCA London CAN, and the Group to deliver the project, which includes homes above Group stores.

The Group is providing the homes on a 10-year lease, including a five-year rent-free period, enabling the scheme to be delivered on a sustainable basis.

All four homes required significant refurbishment to bring them up to a good standard and reconfigure underused communal space into additional bedrooms. To make the project viable, LandAid has provided a £120,000 grant towards refurbishment costs, with YMCA funding the remaining capital works. The refurbishment is now complete, and the flats are ready to welcome young people.

With the government recently announcing its ambition to halve long-term rough sleeping, reform of the private rented sector and investment in supported housing, partnerships like this demonstrate how organisations can work together to deliver practical, local solutions.

Through its supported housing services, the YMCA operates a “dynamic pathway to Independence”, with the goal of helping young people facing multiple disadvantages to develop the skills, habits and confidence they need to thrive independently.

Related: Co-op Group opens applications for community funding

This pathway culminates in “move-on” accommodation such as these flats, where only low levels of ongoing support are required.

“The lack of affordable housing remains one of the biggest challenges facing young people today,” said One YMCA CEO Guy Foxell, “and this project shows what’s possible when organisations come together with a shared commitment to social impact. Working closely with Co-op and LandAid has allowed us to maximise impact, share expertise and turn empty properties into real homes for young people.

“Crucially, this partnership also creates a platform for the future – from bringing more empty homes back into use to developing training, education and employment opportunities that help young people move forward with confidence and independence. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring further partnership opportunities that can deliver even greater impact for young people.”

Gillian Bowen, CEO, YMCA London CAN, said: Too many young people in London are being priced out of the city they call home. When young people experiencing homelessness are forced to leave London, they lose vital connections to family, friends, work and education.

“Creating genuinely affordable homes within the city allows young people to remain rooted in their communities, rebuild stability and move towards independence. At YMCA London CAN, we see that place‑based housing is essential to tackling youth homelessness and enabling young people not just to survive, but to thrive.”

Heather Thomas, property and sustainability director at the Group, added: “This partnership shows how Co-op plays a practical role in supporting young people and communities. We’re committed to creating opportunities for young people on behalf of our members. By bringing homes within our estate into use, we’re helping to create stable places for people to live while working with trusted partners to provide the support they need. We hope these homes provide a stable and positive place for young people to take the next step.”

Gareth Pettit, LandAid’s head of strategic programmes, said:“This project shows what’s possible when the property industry steps up and works in partnership to tackle youth homelessness head on.

“By bringing Co-op’s underused properties together with the expertise of One YMCA, we’re turning empty spaces into safe, stable, affordable homes for young people who are ready to move on from supported accommodation, step into independence, and fulfil their potential.

“At LandAid, we bring together the relationships, insight and funding needed to make projects like this happen, working alongside our charity partners to deliver practical solutions where they’re needed most. At a time when too many young people are being locked out of housing, this kind of collaboration isn’t just valuable, it’s essential.”