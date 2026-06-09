Retail News item United Kingdom

Co-op Group opens applications for community funding

‘Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives’

June 9, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Applications are open for the next round of the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund, with local charities and community groups invited to apply for a share of the £3.5m fund.

The retailer says it hopes the funding will “make a difference in communities in towns, villages and cities across the UK”. 

It is looking to support local projects in its communities with a focus on enabling communities to access food; improving mental wellbeing; creating opportunities for young people; promoting community cohesionand, building sustainable futures.

Supported by Group members, the Local Community Fund has supported 40,000 causes across the UK since 2016. 

“Beginning the search for new local causes to take part in a fresh round of funding is always exciting,” said David Luckin, head of social value and community engagement.

“Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives. Co-operation and, people working together can be very powerful, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on issues that matter most locally.

“co0oWe know that things can be increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can help to make a real difference – helping people and communities thrive.” 

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Consumer co-op

Meet … Kate Allum, interim CEO, Co-op Group

June 4, 2026
Rebecca Harvey

'Events like Co-operatives UK’s Co-op Retail Conference are valuable because they bring people together to share…

Consumer co-op

Lincolnshire Co-op launches food bank drive ahead of school holidays

June 2, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Lincolnshire Co-op has organised 11 food bank drive events as the summer holidays loom, leaving more…

Politics & Legal

New York’s Park Slope Food Coop votes to boycott Israeli goods

May 28, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Debate over the move has sparked tensions at the co-op, which may now face a legal…