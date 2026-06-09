Co-op Group opens applications for community funding

‘Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives’

Applications are open for the next round of the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund, with local charities and community groups invited to apply for a share of the £3.5m fund.

The retailer says it hopes the funding will “make a difference in communities in towns, villages and cities across the UK”.

It is looking to support local projects in its communities with a focus on enabling communities to access food; improving mental wellbeing; creating opportunities for young people; promoting community cohesionand, building sustainable futures.

Supported by Group members, the Local Community Fund has supported 40,000 causes across the UK since 2016.

“Beginning the search for new local causes to take part in a fresh round of funding is always exciting,” said David Luckin, head of social value and community engagement.

“Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives. Co-operation and, people working together can be very powerful, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on issues that matter most locally.

“co0oWe know that things can be increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can help to make a real difference – helping people and communities thrive.”