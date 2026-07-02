Co-op housing federation event to explore co-op resilience

The Confederation of Co-operative Housing (CCH) has opened bookings for its annual one-day conference. This year’s event will explore current challenges and long-term opportunities for the UK’s co-operative housing sector.

On 3 October 2026, CCH will bring together both members and sector partners for its 31st Annual Conference in London, following its AGM on 2 October.

This year’s theme is ‘Strong Foundations, Sustainable Futures: Building resilient, well-governed co-operatives for the long term’, with the conference set to “explore how strong governance, sound business planning and investment in people, homes, communities can help co-operatives remain resilient, values-driven and sustainable”.

According to CCH, housing co-ops sit in an “evolving landscape” in the UK – an issue that will be addressed in a plenary that will also cover recent government recognition of the co-op housing model; co-operative housing finance and funding models; policy developments and new investment approaches; plus an examination of what the International Cooperative Alliance’s recent work on updating the co-operative values and principles could mean for the co-op housing sector.

Following the plenary session, 12 workshops will take place across four themed streams: Your homes; Your co-operative; Your business; and Your future. Sessions will look at finance, viability and business planning, the Renters’ Rights Act, Decent Homes Standard and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards and how to address complaints as a co-operative. There will also be workshops on co-op governance and Awaab’s Law Phase 2.

The main session will be followed by a networking session in which delegates can speak directly to CCH Board, staff members and partner organisations.

The CCH Annual One Day Conference will be held at the Holiday Inn Regent’s Park, London, UK, on 3 October 2026 from 9am-5pm. Super early bird tickets are available until 25 July, with prices starting from £230. Find out more here.