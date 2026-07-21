Staffordshire Community Energy hits £150k fundraising target

Staffordshire Community Energy has annound that it has reached the £150,000 target for its latest community share offer, to instal new solar PV at Lichfield Leisure Centre

With the offer fully funded, the application website is closed, with the society praising “ the fantastic support of our investors, members and wider community”.

It added: “A huge thank you to everyone who invested, shared our updates and helped spread the word. Together, you have made cleaner, locally owned energy at Lichfield Leisure Centre possible.

“This achievement is community energy in action, local people coming together to create renewable energy and lasting benefits for the community.”

It added: “Community energy is about local people taking practical action on climate change while making sure the benefits stay close to home. It means generating cleaner electricity for local buildings, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and creating a model where surplus income can be reinvested back into community benefit.

“This project will help Lichfield Leisure Centre access cleaner energy for the future, while giving local people the opportunity to own a stake in the transition. Instead of energy being something done to communities, community energy makes it something communities can shape, support and benefit from.

“It is local power, local benefit and local action.”

Any surplus generated by the solar project will be reinvested into future community energy initiatives, the society adds, “creating benefits that extend far beyond the solar panels themselves”.