Dual membership offer for Co-ops UK and Community Energy England

The move is aimed at offering access to specialist advice, sector insight, policy influence and peer networks

Co-operatives UK and Community Energy England (CEE) have launched a dual membership offer designed to help community energy organisations grow, collaborate and maximise their impact.

This year’s Community Energy Fortnight theme, Up the Energy, celebrates the “growing momentum behind community-led energy”, says CEE, and aims to make community energy “more visible, practical and achievable”.

The new offer reflects that ambition, the two apexes add, by giving organisations access to support, expertise and wider networks.

The launch comes at a significant moment for the sector. With the proposed Local Power Plan and increasing political focus on decentralised energy, community energy organisations are being recognised as key partners in delivering a fair, locally owned energy transition.

But unlocking that potential will require more than policy ambition alone, warns CEE. To scale successfully, community energy organisations need strong governance, resilient business models, expert support and opportunities to learn from one another.

The apexes hope the dual offer will help to fill that gap, by bringing together their “complementary strengths“, offering organisations access to specialist advice, sector insight, policy influence and peer networks.

Related: Discussion of community energy at Co-op Congress

“The policy landscape is shifting and community energy has a real opportunity to grow,” said Co-operatives UK membership manager Belinda Roach. “It’s really exciting and we’re here to provide the support structures for growth at scale.

“This partnership is about ensuring new and existing community energy organisations have the governance, expertise and confidence to take that next step.”

Matt Vickers, CEO of Community Energy England, added: “Community Energy Fortnight is all about upping the energy behind local action, and there has never been a more important time to do that. With growing political support for community-led energy, organisations across the country have a real opportunity to scale their impact.

“But ambition needs support. This partnership is about giving community energy organisations access to the governance, expertise, networks and confidence they need to take advantage of the opportunities ahead and build a stronger community energy sector for the future.”