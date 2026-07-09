US co-ops apex NCBA joins Congressional forum on energy

This year’s forum included a series of policy panels focused on affordability, reliability, innovation and building efficiencyy

The US National Co-operative Business Association (NCBA) joined clean energy leaders, policymakers and industry experts in Washington, DC last week for the 2026 Congressional Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency EXPO and Policy Forum.

Hosted by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) and the House and Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucuses, the annual event highlights practical energy solutions that lower household costs, strengthen the economy, build resilience and improve energy security.

This year’s forum included a series of policy panels focused on affordability, reliability, innovation and building efficiency.

Carl Hammerdorfer (pictured), NCBA’s senior vice president for programs and innovation, represented the co-op sector on the forum’s opening panel, “Lowering Household Energy Bills.”

The discussion focused on how energy efficiency, renewable energy and community-based solutions can help families manage rising energy costs while strengthening local economies.

Co-operatives play an important role in helping communities access affordable energy solutions, says NCBA, highlighting the Rural Energy Savings Program (RESP), which supports electric co-operatives in helping households and businesses finance cost-saving energy improvements through weatherisation, efficiency upgrades, renewable energy investments and local infrastructure improvements.

“EESI and NCBA have consistently worked to ensure that the programme is funded, maintained and strengthened, recognising its importance for rural communities,” said the NCBA.

The apex addd that federal rural energy policy is at an important moment, with the expod coming days after Senate Agriculture Committee chair John Boozman released discussion draft for the Agricultural Act of 2026, which covers rural infrastructure, energy affordability and locally driven economic development.

“As Congress continues its work on the Farm Bill, NCBA will continue to advocate for policies that ensure co-operatives can fully participate in federal energy and rural development programmes,” the apex said.

“Maintaining and strengthening tools like RESP is essential to helping rural communities lower costs, improve efficiency and build a more resilient energy future.

“As policymakers look for ways to reduce household costs and strengthen rural economies, co-ops remain a practical, locally driven solutions for energy affordability.”