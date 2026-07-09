Scotmid Co-op recognised for work to support colleagues

The charity has been highlighted as part of Scotmid’s wider colleague wellbeing initiatives and awareness campaigns

Scotmid Co-op has been recognised as a GroceryAid Gold supporter for 2025, which the retail society says reflects its “commitment to supporting the wellbeing of colleagues“.

The recognition highlights the work by Scotmid to raise awareness of GroceryAid and the support available through the charity among its workforce of around 3,500 colleagues.

Scotmid actively promotes GroceryAid through internal awareness campaigns, colleague communications, manager briefings and materials in colleague areas, helping ensure teams understand how to access support when they need it.

The charity has also been highlighted as part of Scotmid’s wider colleague wellbeing initiatives and awareness campaigns.

Alongside this activity, Scotmid financially supports GroceryAid and has also helped raise awareness of the charity through external communications with members, recognising that many people connected to the Society may also benefit from the support available.

GroceryAid offers support for people working in any area of the industry, including manufacturing, supermarkets, independents, wholesalers, distribution, sales and all support functions.

Support includes finance – such as grants and debt advice; emotional – such as counselling, carers support and workplace support; and practical – such as legal advice, autism advice and crisis support.

“We are proud to be recognised as a GroceryAid Gold Supporter,” said Sharon McSorley, People & Performance business partner at Scotmid.

“Supporting the wellbeing of our colleagues is incredibly important to us, and we have a range of initiatives in place across Scotmid to help our teams when they need it.

“GroceryAid provides an additional source of confidential help, and we are proud to promote the charity and ensure our colleagues are aware of the wealth of assistance available.”

Pictured: Steven Harvey, Lynne Peacock, Sharon McSorley, Lewis McFarlane, Debbie MacDonald, Lynne Ogg