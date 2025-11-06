CHS profits fall 45% to $580m as agri co-op warns of challenging market

The US’s biggest co-op said it was resilient in the face of falling commodity prices and uncertainty over international trade and tariffs

Global agri co-op CHS has reported a net profit of US$597.9m for the year to 31 August, down 45% from $1.1bn the previous year.

The co-op – the largest by turnover in the USA – says the fall in profit was down to unfavourable market conditions, including falling commodity prices and an uncertain international trading environment hit by tariffs. But it says it delivered strong volumes and remained resilient thanks to its co-operative system.

Consolidated revenues for the year were $35.5bn – a fall from $39.3bn the previous year which the co-op says is largely due to lower commodity prices.

Despite strong volumes, CHS said its energy business performance declined from 2024 year due to reduced crude oil discounts, tighter refining margins and planned maintenance at its petroleum refinery in McPherson, Kan.

The agriculture segment performed well, the report added, with strong volumes in crop protection and crop nutrients, but its results were still down on the previous year idue to less favourable oilseed crush margins and global factors affecting US grain export volumes and competitiveness.

Equity method investments reported strong results, including strong performance from the co-op’s investments in CF Nitrogen and Ventura Foods.

“In a year shaped by unfavorable market conditions, including international trade and tariffs, CHS delivered strong volumes across our businesses demonstrating the resilience of our operations and the cooperative system,” said president and CEO Jay Debertin.

“We had a solid year and it allows us to return $120m in cash patronage and equity redemptions to our farmer-owners and member co-operatives in fiscal year 2026, reflecting our dedication to sharing profits and empowering agriculture.“

He added: “CHS has a strategic path forward and is committed to advocating on behalf of US agriculture while building even stronger supply chains in grain, agronomy and energy to serve our owners.

“In a challenging market environment, we’re focused on delivering value through operational excellence and cost management to support our growth initiatives on behalf of our owners.”