Channel Islands Co-op’s climate targets win backing of SBTi

The society has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by FY2040

Channel Islands (CI) Co-operative has had its net-zero greenhouse emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

This confirms that the retail society’s climate ambitions align with the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard and the Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Guidance.

CI Coop says its actions include cutting emissions from its buildings, transport, supply chains and services, including its food stores, pharmacies and funeral homes.

It adds that the SBTi approval puts among “a growing group of forward-thinking businesses committed to tackling the climate crisis with science-led solutions”, including the Co-op Group and independent retail co-ops Midcounties, Central, Southern and Lincolnshire.

As part of its plan, CI Coop says it aims to cut direct emissions – like those from energy use in stores and funeral homes – by 50% by 2030, and by 90% by 2035, compared to 2023 levels.

It is also working to reduce indirect emissions from food production, packaging and deliveries, with a goal to cut these by 90% by 2040.

And the society has pledged to completely remove deforestation from high-risk supply chains by the end of this year.

Any remaining emissions will be balanced out through trusted projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere, it adds.

The society’s targets, backed by SBTi, are led by a commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by FY2040.

Its near-term targets (by FY2030), are to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% (from FY2023 baseline); reduce Scope 3 emissions from sold fossil fuel products by 51.6%, and all other Scope 3 emissions by 51.6% per million GBP value added; and to reduce Scope 3 FLAG emissions by 30.3% and commit to zero deforestation across primary commodities by December 31, 2025.

Long-term targets are to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by FY2035; reduce Scope 3 fossil fuel emissions by 90% and all other Scope 3 emissions by 97% per million GBP value added by FY2040; and reduce Scope 3 FLAG emissions by 72% by FY2040.

Since 2024, CI Coop has partnered with Simply Sustainable to measure and manage its carbon footprint, using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to establish a FY2023/24 baseline. This work included operational reviews, data verification, and hotspot analysis, forming the foundation for a comprehensive emissions reduction strategy, it says.

The society is now working with Simply Sustainable on a Net-Zero Transition Plan “which will be a detailed roadmap outlining practical steps, investments, and governance to deliver on its commitments”.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our values as a co-operative,” said head of sustainability and community Carl Winn. “Achieving SBTi validation demonstrates our commitment to meaningful climate action and provides a clear, science-based pathway to net zero. This is not just about compliance; it’s about protecting our islands and communities for future generations.”

CEO Mark Cox added: “Our members and customers expect us to lead on sustainability, and we take that responsibility seriously. These targets set a bold course for the future, and we will continue to invest in solutions that reduce emissions and create a positive impact across our value chain.”

A spokesperson from Simply Sustainable said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside CI Coop on their climate journey. Building on strong sustainability foundations already in place, the Society’s ambition and leadership are clear through the achievement and validation of their net-zero target through the Science Based Targets initiative.

“At Simply Sustainable, we’re proud to have supported this important milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership as the Society develops its Net-Zero Transition Plan. The ambition shown by the Channel Islands Coop is exactly what’s needed to meet the challenges of the climate emergency.”