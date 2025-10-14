Central Co-op raises £350k for charity partner Samaritans

Central Co-op says it has raised £350,000 for charity partner Samaritans after a year of efforts to support the charity’s work.

The partnership was launched on World Mental Health Day 2024 after Central members, who voted for a charity partner focused on mental health and emotional wellbeing. After an extensive process involving hundreds of charity applicants and nearly 17,000 member votes, Samaritans was chosen as charity partner.

Over the past year, Central colleagues, members and customers have come together across communities to fundraise in creative and inspiring ways – from in-store raffles and dawn walks to bake sales and sponsored challenges. Every penny raised helps Samaritans continue to provide free, round-the-clock emotional support to anyone struggling to cope.

To make supporting Samaritans even easier, Central members and customers can donate every time they shop by using the Pennies scheme – rounding up card payments by 10p on purchases over £5 at Central stores and petrol stations.

“Our members told us loud and clear that mental health matters to them,” said social change manager Hannah Gallimore, “and we’re proud to have turned that commitment into meaningful action. Reaching £350,000 in our first year is a testament to the compassion and energy of our colleagues and customers. Together, we’re helping Samaritans be there for anyone who needs someone to listen – day or night.”

The funds raised by Central this year will help Samaritans continue answering calls, emails and online chats, recruit and train volunteers, and keep local branches open across the UK and Ireland.

As the partnership enters its second year, Central says it will continue to champion mental health awareness across its communities – “not only through fundraising, but by encouraging everyday acts of kindness and connection”.