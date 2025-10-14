Co-op Group plans move to 100% ASC certification for farmed seafood

The retailer says the move strengthens its commitment to responsible sourcing

The Co-op Group has announced a plan to transition 100% of its standard own-brand fresh and frozen farmed seafood range to Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification by 2027.

It adds that has maintained a “long-standing support for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)” for wild seafood and RSPCA-Assured for its premium Scottish Salmon offer.

ASC, says the Group, is a “globally recognised standard for responsible aquaculture, ensuring transparency and traceability across the supply chain and promotes farming that respects fish welfare, the environment, and the communities around farms”, although its salmon guidelines have been criticised by some environmental organisations.

The retailer’s own-brand fresh seabass is the first product to carry the ASC logo and is now in stores, while the remaining 18 lines in the Group’s standard range including fresh smoked salmon and whole prawns, will be completed over the next 15 months.

“Offering high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood on our shelves is at the heart of our commitment as a responsible retailer,” said fisheries and agriculture compliance manager Sam Darley, “and moving 100% of our farmed fish to ASC by 2027 reflects the rigorous standards we have upheld since 2008, ensuring all seafood is sourced from well-managed farms and fisheries whilst minimising our impact on the marine environment.”

Lief Hendrikz, market development manager UK & Ireland, speaking on behalf of the UK Market Development Team, said: “We welcome Co-op’s commitment and congratulate them on their leadership in responsible sourcing.

“Moving to 100% ASC-certified farmed seafood is great news for shoppers who want to choose change and support responsible aquaculture. Retailers play a vital role in driving positive progress, and Co-op’s move will help make responsibly farmed seafood more widely available across the UK.”