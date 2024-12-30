2024 End of Year Q&A: Simel Esim

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

Co-operatives serve as transformative agents of social and economic empowerment. They embody values of solidarity, democracy, equality, and equity, along with principles like honesty, openness, and social responsibility. Guided by these principles, co-operatives strike a balance between economic viability and social inclusivity.

At the International Labour Organization (ILO), we recognise co-operatives as key drivers of employment generation, decent work, and social justice. By fostering equitable participation, co-operatives significantly contribute to local and national economies. They put people at the heart of progress, ensuring that economic activities align with the needs and aspirations of communities.

Co-operatives also promote resilience and sustainability. Their community-focused approach enables them to adapt during crises and drive collective responses to pressing global challenges, such as forced displacement, care needs and climate crises. They champion ethical and sustainable trade toward fairer, greener economies.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

The International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) is an opportunity to highlight the indispensable role of co-operatives in building a more just and inclusive world. This year aims to raise awareness about the significant social and economic contributions of co-operatives, strengthen their policy and financial frameworks, and position them as key drivers of sustainable development.

At the ILO, we see this second UN IYC as a pivotal moment. Guided by its Recommendation 193 on the Promotion of Cooperatives, the ILO collaborates with governments, social partners, and the international co-operative movement to support the creation of a conducive environment for co-operatives. Supportive legal and policy frameworks are essential for such an environment, providing the necessary recognition and protection for co-operatives to operate effectively. Access to resources, such as financial support and markets, is also crucial for their growth and sustainability.

Capacity building through training and education helps co-operative members and leaders enhance their skills and knowledge, ensuring effective management and governance. Social dialogue and participation allow co-operatives to have a voice in policy-making processes, advocating for their interests and contributing to broader social and economic discussions.

Research and knowledge sharing are vital for raising awareness of the benefits of co-operatives and disseminating best practices. Finally, supportive infrastructure, including access to technology and communication networks, enables cooperatives to thrive and contribute to sustainable development, decent work, and social justice.

In 2025 we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with members of the Committee on the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (Copac) to ensure that the International Year of Cooperatives achieves its goals, raising awareness, strengthening support frameworks, and positioning co-operatives as essential players for achieving sustainable development.