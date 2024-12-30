2024 End of Year Q&A: Julie La Palme

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

Housing co-ops empower people by providing access to affordable, secure, and community-focused housing. Unlike traditional housing models, co-ops prioritise residents over profit, fostering inclusive and resilient communities. Members collectively own and manage their housing, which promotes democratic decision-making, equity, and a sense of belonging.

Co-ops also drive sustainability by adopting energy-efficient practices and sharing resources, aligning with global climate goals. Furthermore, they strengthen local economies by stabilising housing costs and reinvesting surplus funds into the co-op community. Housing co-ops cultivate solidarity, social cohesion, and innovative solutions to housing challenges, making them vital in building a better world.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

The 2025 International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) offers an unparalleled opportunity to spotlight the vital role of co-ops in addressing global challenges. This means showcasing their unique contributions to housing affordability, community building, and social cohesion.

Cooperative Housing International is leading efforts to:

1. Facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration

CHI is dedicated to bringing together co-operative housing leaders, experts, and policymakers to foster the exchange of insights, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to housing challenges. As part of this commitment, the CHI board will convene in Liverpool on 3 July, coinciding with the Co-operatives UK Congress in Rochdale.

2. Inspire future leaders and residents

The IYC presents an opportunity to engage and inspire the next generation of leaders. Through targeted outreach campaigns, educational resources, and youth-focused initiatives, CHI is fostering greater awareness of co-op housing as a sustainable and inclusive model. By partnering with the European Student Cooperative Housing Alliance, CHI is expanding its efforts to promote co-op living among students. By empowering young leaders and engaging new residents, CHI is building a stronger foundation for the future of co-op housing.

3. Advocate for supportive policies

Advocacy is central to CHI’s work during the IYC. CHI is partnering with stakeholders at local, national, and international levels to promote policies that enable co-operative housing to thrive. This includes pushing for supportive legislation, access to financing, and the recognition of housing co-ops as a critical tool for addressing housing crises worldwide. As part of these efforts, CHI is collaborating with ICA on the International Legal Research Analysis Initiative to strengthen the legal frameworks that support co-operative housing globally. The results of this research project will be shared throughout 2025.

4. Showcase co-operative housing at major events

CHI is making housing co-ops a central feature of the 2025 Open House Worldwide event, ensuring they are prominently represented in discussions about innovative housing solutions. Additionally, CHI will host seminars at the International Social Housing Festival in Dublin, 4 to 6 June, highlighting co-op housing as a cornerstone of sustainable and socially equitable housing systems. These seminars will foster dialogue among policymakers, housing experts, and community leaders, showcasing successful co-operative models.

Through these efforts, CHI aims to ensure that the IYC is not just a celebration of co-operatives, but a catalyst for transformative action – helping pave the way for a future where safe, affordable, and community-oriented housing is accessible to all.