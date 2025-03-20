Plunkett UK opens nominations for Rural Community Business Awards

Nominations are open for the 2025 Rural Community Business Awards, sponsored by Lands Improvement.

Plunkett UK, the charity supporting the sector, is inviting its community business members to nominate themselves, or an individual involved in the business, for one of this year’s nine award categories before the deadline of Friday 25 April.

The categories are:

Connecting the Community Award celebrates how community businesses go the extra mile to create safe and welcoming spaces for their community.

celebrates how community businesses go the extra mile to create safe and welcoming spaces for their community. Investing in Local People Award acknowledges how community businesses are investing in local people through the creation of employment, training and volunteering roles, building confidence and skills.

acknowledges how community businesses are investing in local people through the creation of employment, training and volunteering roles, building confidence and skills. Going Green Award reflects how community businesses are striving to lessen their impact on the environment by implementing environmentally friendly initiatives.

reflects how community businesses are striving to lessen their impact on the environment by implementing environmentally friendly initiatives. Keeping it Local Award celebrates how community businesses are supporting their local economy by utilising local supplies and services.

recognises and celebrates the young people who arehelping to make a difference through their infectious, and dedicated attitude. ‘More Than’ Award is for communities who are using their business to create a place that offers a diverse range of services and amenities for local people.

is for communities who are using their business to create a place that offers a diverse range of services and amenities for local people. Community Contribution Award showcases the individual champions, who continuously go the extra mile.

showcases the individual champions, who continuously go the extra mile. Nina Foskett Award for Team Spirit is dedicated to the memory of Plunkett colleague Nina, “who was a shining example of teamwork and encouragement by always supporting others,” says Plunkett. “This award celebrates community businesses that embody the same spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.”

“We are thrilled to host the Rural Community Business Awards again this year, a true highlight in our calendar,” said Plunkett’s membership manager Sarah Benn. “We eagerly anticipate hearing the transformative stories of community businesses making a positive impact in rural areas across the UK.

“Membership is the cornerstone of our work at Plunkett UK. With over 700 members, the strength of our network cannot be underestimated, without them, we couldn’t represent the interests of rural communities. We look forward to coming together for this special occasion and celebrating the inspiring achievements of our members.”

Last year’s awards (pictured) showcased examples of community spirit and collaboration, with winners sharing what it meant to receive such recognition.

Bathford Community Shop in Somerset, winners of the ‘More Than’ Award in 2024, said: “We’ve worked really hard to put together a shop, and to actually get this recognition through this award means so much to us.”

The community group at Ashton Hayes in Cheshire, who have taken on the ownership of The Golden Lion, were winners of the One to Watch Award in 2024. They said: “It acknowledges the dedication that the team has put in over the last 11 to 12 years. Achieving this award is phenomenal and recognition of that.”

Plunkett community business members can nominate themselves and a local community champion by submitting an online nomination before 25 April here.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday 3 July 2025 at the Royal Society of Chemistry in London.