World credit union day to build on International Year of Cooperatives

This year’s theme, Cooperation for a Prosperous World, is designed to tie in with campaigning work for the UN year

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) and Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) have announced Cooperation for a Prosperous World as the theme for the 77th International Credit Union (ICU) Day on 16 October.

They say this is designed to build on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme, Cooperatives Build a Better World, emphasising how credit unions help people around the globe “achieve more prosperity and wellbeing through co-operative finance”.

“In today’s world, connection happens across time zones, through calls, messages and virtual meetings. Credit unions may be separated by oceans, but we remain united by purpose,” said Thomas Belekevich, Woccu’s director of member services.

“For members, that means support is always within reach –through mobile banking, a phone call or a trusted advisor. Each conversation, each connection, each interaction – it’s all part of something bigger: a global movement where cooperation drives progress, and where prosperity is something we build together.”

Woccu says that around the world, more than 74,000 credit unions and other finance co-ops bring “financial inclusion and a promising future” to more than 411 million members. To help them celebrate, it has designed a poster for ICU Day 2025.

“The poster features two people, each on the phone, looking toward one another,” said Marcey Ciaccio, WFCU philanthropy manager, “symbolising engagement, communication and the spirit of cooperation that transcends borders.

“Their images are framed within puzzle pieces, reinforcing the idea that every connection we make is part of a bigger picture – one of unity and shared prosperity. This design tells a simple but powerful story: no matter where we are, credit unions are always connected, always working together and always here for our members.”

For the second consecutive year, WFCU is offering an ICU Day commemorative pin for a $20 donation. New in 2025, donors contributing $50 will receive an exclusive media kit, which includes digital backgrounds, social media graphics, pledge cards, a PowerPoint template and email signature blocks. Additionally, WFCU is providing bulk pin packages at discounted rates, each accompanied by a media kit.

Credit unions interested in hats, shirts, mugs and other ICU Day 2025 merchandise can explore options through WFCU’s partner, ServiStar Consulting.

International Credit Union Day 2025 is sponsored by Velera. For more information and to access promotional material visit woccu.org/icuday.