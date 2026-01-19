Workers.coop launches its first business support programme

‘Own the Future will recruit five groups for a one-year accelerator programme of training, mentoring, specialist advice and peer support’

The apex for the UK’s worker co-op sector is launching its first support programme “for workers leading the transition to a new economy”.

Workers.coop is delivering the Own the Future programme with support from the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, and in partnership with Outlandish / Space 4 and Tipping Point.

The apex says the programme will deliver:

mentorship from co-operative advisors embedded in the movement,

training sessions from experts in just transition,

regular meet-ups with a “like-minded cohort of five co-ops”, including a residential as part of Worker Co-op Weekend,

start-up funding of £5,000 (conditional on active participation), and

bespoke business advice from specialists worth up to £1,000.



“Democratic worker ownership is central to building caring, ecological and abundant local economies,” said Worker.coop. “Own the Future will recruit five groups across the country for a one-year accelerator programme of training, mentoring, specialist advice and peer support.

“We are looking for groups with a fully formed idea for an economic activity addressing everyday challenges (like food, housing and retrofit, transport, and care) and who are interested in setting up as a worker co-op.”

It added: “To recruit our five groups, we will use the following criteria: location and sector, social impact, team skills and experience, business viability, socio-economic background, alignment with co-operative values, commitment and participation.”

The programme starts in March, with the deadline for applications on 31 January and interviews held in February.

An online online drop-in information session will be held on Monday 26 January, from 10-12am. Register here or simply drop in using this link: Zoom meeting link.

Groups can register their interest now to receive the application pack.

For more information email Eva at [email protected]