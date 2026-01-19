Census for UK worker co-ops as sector looks to drive growth

The study is designed to build a case for the sector as policymakers look for ways to double the UK’s co-op and mutual economy

Main image: Manchester’s Unicorn Grocery, a leading light of the UK worker co-op movement

The UK’s first Worker Co-op Census is being taken in a bid to collect “strong, real-world data that will strengthen the case for better finance, advice and enabling policies”.

Organised by sector apex Workers.coop, the survey comes as the government calls for evidence on business support for co-ops, as part of its commitment to doubling the size of the co-operative and mutual economy.

“We are conducting this census to better understand the experiences, perceptions, and circumstances of people working in worker co-operatives across the UK,” said Workers.coop. “By gathering this information, we aim to build a clearer picture of how worker co-operatives operate, what challenges and strengths they share, and how they compare to other types of workplaces.

Related: Sam Nordland on worker co-ops and co-op housing at scale

“The findings will help both worker co-operatives and Workers.coop to identify opportunities for support, training, development, and sector-wide collaboration.”

Promoting the census on LinkedIn, Co-operatives UK added: “Reliable data is how we make the case for co-operatives to government.

”Our Co-operative and Mutual Economy report shows that co-operatives are more resilient, fairer employers and better at keeping wealth rooted in communities. Meanwhile, member views and data influence and steer the support we provide – from training to resources to advice packages.”

Related: Workers.coop launches its first business support programme

It is hoped the census will identify opportunities for worker co-op support, development and campaigning; show how worker-owned businesses compare to other businesses; and build the case for worker co-operation.

For the purposes of survey, ‘worker co-operative’ includes co-operatives which are either entirely or partially worker-owned. The organisation does not necessarily need to be a ‘bona fide’ worker co-operative in the sense of legal status, but must identify as a worker co-operative

A completed survey brings the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw to win one of six tickets for the Worker Co-op Weekend (organised by Workers.coop in May), plus up to £125 towards travel costs.

More details of the survey are available here.