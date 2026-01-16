Community energy sector urges UK government to ‘unlock local power’

Signatories are being sought by Community Energy England for an open letter calling on ministers to support the sector

Public figures and organisations are being asked to sign an open letter to the UK government, urging it to “remove barriers, unlock local power, and ensure every community can share in the benefits of clean, affordable energy”.

The letter, from Community Energy England and its partners, has already attracted more than 100 signatures and will be delivered to the government next month.

Community Energy England says: “We’re calling on the UK government to implement the recommendations of the Community Energy State of the Sector 2025 report and to work with us through the Up the Energy campaign.”

The letter reads: “As organisations working across civil society, the environment, poverty reduction, community development and local enterprise, we welcome the UK government’s commitment to community energy and the ambition set out in the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

“Community energy can play a vital role in delivering the Clean Power Mission and support broader objectives on economic renewal, local empowerment, energy security, pride in place, nature recovery and the growth of the co-operative, mutual and impact-driven economy.”

Citing public support for community energy, the letter says polling by Common Wealth “shows 62% of the public would support a community-owned renewable energy project in their area, compared to 40% support for a privately owned project”.

There is also an economic case it adds, pointing to a UKRI/PwC analysis which “finds that a locally tailored approach to deliver net zero could save consumers up to £108 billion, while requiring less investment than a national one-size-fits-all approach”.

But, the letter warns, there are significant barriers to the community energy sector. It says that 379 MW of community schemes are stalled by grid delays and outdated policy. Investment has fallen from £157m in 2023 to £53m in 2024. Many volunteer-led groups are struggling to keep going.

“Without targeted support,” it adds, “the UK risks falling short of the 8gW by 2030 goal – and undermining wider priorities such as clean power, local economic resilience, crowding-in private and community capital, and the development of the impact economy. It will also weaken the foundations needed for meaningful public engagement in climate and energy policy, including the upcoming Net Zero Public Participation Strategy.”

Recommendations ‘needed to deliver 8 GW by 2030‘

The letter advised the government to:

Provide dedicated support through the Local Power Plan and Warm Homes Plan, with at least 25% of LPP funding ring-fenced for low-income communities. Guarantee a fair, stable export price for community-generated electricity, giving groups the certainty needed to invest. Prioritise community projects in grid connection queues and speed up enabling works. Support local supply models and make it easier for the public sector – including councils, schools and the NHS – to buy community-generated power. Improve access to suitable public land and rooftops, ensuring community projects can scale at pace. Create a government–GB Energy partnership to lead public engagement on clean energy and community ownership, aligned with the Net Zero Public Participation Strategy. Make GB Energy a strategic partner for shared ownership models to help standardise approaches and attract community investment.

“These actions are practical, value-for-money, and aligned with existing government commitments,” it says. “Community energy offers trusted local leadership, strong public backing and proven social value. With clear support, it can speed up progress towards clean power by 2030, build pride in place and ensure every community can share in the benefits of the energy transition.

“The ambition exists. The public back it. Civil society is ready. What we need now is a strong, practical partnership with government to bring community energy to scale.”

A number of co-ops, community energy organisations and environmental campaigners have already signed the letter, which can be found here.