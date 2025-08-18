Wenzel’s bakery added to Southern Co-op’s list of franchise partners

The deal reflects the retail society’s strategic focus on food to go, with the first franchise store opening next month

Southern Co-op has announced its latest franchise partnership, with Wenzel’s – one the UK’s largest family-run bakery retailers.

The collaboration marks Wenzel’s first-ever franchise partnership, expanding its customer base into new regions across the country. An independent family-run business led by founder Peter Wenzel and his daughter Sarah as CEO, Wenzel’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the British high street this year.

Southern says the partnership reflects its strategic focus on expanding into the growing demand for food to go, bringing fresh offerings to high-footfall locations with speed, quality and convenience.

The first store under the new franchise model is set to open in Guildford next month, with more expected to follow in the near future.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Wenzel’s as they take their first step into franchising,” said central services director Nick Smith. “This partnership represents a powerful alignment of values – great food, great service and a great opportunity to grow. We’re confident that this is only the beginning of a successful journey together.”

Sarah Wenzel added: “We’re delighted that Southern Co-op have chosen to be our franchise partner and are confident that our collaborative partnership will be mutually beneficial and rewarding in the coming year.

he “Southern Co-op is a business that has consistently put the community first, and with this shared vision of offering high-quality food for all, we’re in a strong position to bring delicious, freshly baked goods at accessible prices to even more customers across the UK.”