Minnesota grocery co-ops propose merger

Members will vote on the proposal this autumn

Two Minnesota grocery co-ops have proposed a merger in an effort to increase their buying power and resilience.

The merger would see Stillwater-based River Market Community Co-op’s store join with Mississippi Market Co-op’s three stores in St Paul, bringing together a collective 25,000 members. Members will be asked to vote on the proposed merger this autumn.

Sara Morrison, general manager of River Market, described the proposal as a “future-focused move [which] empowers us to do more good – together.”

“By combining our resources and buying power, we can expand our positive impact while staying true to our values and co-operative mission,” she added.

“The River Market Board and I are proud to bring this proposal forward, and we encourage every member to learn more and vote ‘yes’ this fall.”

Both co-ops have been operating since the 1970s, and say a merger would enable them to strengthen their sourcing and buying power, continue their expansion of community programming and partnerships, and build greater operational resilience and investment in staff.

“This is a rare opportunity to increase our impact while honouring what makes each co-op special,“ said Mississippi Market CEO Catherine Downey. “We are guided by shared values – not a desire for sameness.

“Our neighbourhood stores will maintain their unique identities and deep community ties, because those are at the heart of everything we do. As always, our members hold the final vote. When every member-owner participates, our co-op communities thrive.”

Member voting will take place between 12 September and 8 October as part of each co-op’s annual election. Community conversations will take place in Stillwater and St Paul in September for members to find out more about the proposed merger and ask questions.

In 2016, a similar merger of two Minneapolis co-ops saw the previously named Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops, which has also been running since the 1970s, becoming Wedge Community Co-ops, after receiving 80% approval from members.