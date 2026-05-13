UK Social Enterprise Awards set for November in Manchester

Co-produced by Co-operatives UK and Social Enterprise UK, the event will celebrate organisations using business to create social and environmental impact

The UK Social Enterprise Awards 2026 are being held in Manchester on 2 November, at New Century Hall at the heart of the city’s co-op quarter.

Co-produced by Co-operatives UK and Social Enterprise UK, the event – held outside London for the first time – will celebrate organisations using business to create social and environmental impact.

This year’s programme will also include a dedicated co-operative award, recognising the contribution of democratic, member-owned businesses to social and environmental impact.

”Greater Manchester is the perfect place to celebrate businesses that put people and purpose first,” said Co-operatives UK CEO Rose Marley. “Co-operatives are owned by their members, rooted in their communities and built to share power, opportunity and impact. These are values we share with the wider social enterprise movement, so we’re proud to be working with Social Enterprise UK to bring the awards to Manchester.”

New Century Hall was originally the headquarters of the Co-operative Wholesale Society – now the Co-op Group, which in recent years has become a concert venue, as it did during the 1960s with shows by Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones, and during the city’s Manchester era.

“When I think of the term ‘northern powerhouse’, I instantly think of the great city of Manchester,” said Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of Social Enterprise UK. “I’m delighted that we’ll be working with Co-operatives UK to bring this joyful event to the birthplace of the first businesses specifically set up to benefit communities.”

Following on from last year’s ‘Festival of Hope’, this year’s theme will be ‘All Together Now’. The awards recognise sector excellence in social enterprises of all sizes across a range of 15 categories, from innovation to impact.

Last year’s winners included Social Enterprise of the Year Change Please, a coffee company using profits to tackle homelessness, and One to Watch winners EcoCoach CIC, which provides inclusive PE and sports coaching for schools.

More information about applications and tickets will be announced soon on social media channels.