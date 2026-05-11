Federations and co-op apexes Politics & Legal News item Canada North America

Canadian co-ops urge government to back mutual model in budget roadmap

Apex CMC says the model can ‘strengthen economic sovereignty, boost productivity, and anchor wealth within our communities’

May 11, 2026
Ciarán Daly

Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC) has called on the federal government to scale up support for co-ops and mutuals in the 2026 budget, arguing that the model can strengthen economic resilience, boost productivity and keep wealth rooted in local communities. 

In a statement, the apex shared a number of recommendations for budget 2026, which it said ‘provides a strategic path to strengthen economic sovereignty, boost productivity, and anchor wealth within our communities’. 

“In an era of uncertainty, co-operatives serve as low-risk, high-impact policy delivery tools,” said CMC. “Whether in urban centers or remote northern communities, co-ops consistently outperform traditional SMEs in innovation and durability.

“This isn’t just an economic theory; it’s backed by public alignment. Canadians consistently rate co-operatives higher than traditional corporations on fairness, accountability, and ‘doing the right thing’. To meet the moment, we must scale this model now.”

Related: Meet Michael Toye, executive director, Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada

Its suggestions span six key ‘strategic pillars’, covering everything from federal investment to tax reform. It calls for:

  • A national co-operative investment fund – This would see CA$100M in federal capitalisation released over five years in order to scale domestic ownership and provide ‘patient capital’.
  • Expanding the Small Business Deducation – CMC has called on the government to amend Section 125 of the Income Tax Act to level the playing field for co-operative entrepreneurs and remove structural barriers to co-ops reinvesting in local jobs and infrastructure.
  • Permanent tax relief for worker co-ops – The apex wants the government to make a $10m capital gains exemption for sales to worker co-ops permanent. It links this to $2tn in assets set to change hands as owners retire, stating a need for these assets to remain in Canada rather than being ‘absorbed by private equity’.
  • Social procurement measures – It has recommended the government establishes a ‘preferred supplier’ target for co-ops within the Buy Canadian framework, which would effectively prioritise co-ops in federal contracts in order to ‘build local wealth’.
  • National data infrastructure – CMC wants the government to invest in a co-operative knowledge and innovation hub which would measure the true scale of the co-op sector’s $52bn impact. 

“The co-operative sector is a $52bn engine ready to advance the Build Canada Strong agenda,” said CMC in a statement. “However, inaction carries a cost: further erosion of public trust, weaker local economies, and higher long-term expenses. By making co-ops easier to finance, procure from, and measure, budget 2026 can unlock a more resilient and inclusive future for all Canadians.”

View CMC’s full proposed roadmap here

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