UK parliament honours co-ops and credit unions in early day motions

MPs have tabled early day motions honouring the co-op and credit union movements as they mark landmark dates.

To acknowledge the UN International Year of Co-operatives, Labour/Co-op MP and Co-op Party chair Jim McMahon has tabled an early day motion to celebrate “the contribution of UK co-operative retail societies to local communities and national economic life which contributes an estimated £179.2 bn to the UK economy”.

The motion states: “This House notes that the United Nations has designated 2025 as the International Year of Co-operatives in recognition of the economic and social impact of member-owned enterprises underpinned by shared ownership, democratic governance and mutual benefit; further notes the work of the International Co-operative Alliance in supporting around three million co-operatives worldwide; acknowledges the contribution of UK co-operative retail societies to local communities and national economic life, contributing an estimated £179.2 billion to the UK economy; and recognises the importance of efforts to grow and strengthen the UK co-operative sector in order to build a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy.”

McMahon, alongside the Party and sector bodies like Co-operatives UK, is calling on members of the public to ask their MPs to sign the motion.

Meanwhile, with International Credit Union Day marked on 16 October, an early day motion has been tabled to acknowledge the role credit unions play in promoting financial wellbeing, inclusion, and community resilience.

Related: FCA plans for targeted support ‘could help mutuals and friendlies’

The motion, tabled by Labour MP Irene Campbell, celebrates the work of credit unions across the country in providing fair and affordable financial services and helping members to build financial stability.

It states: “This House recognises the vital role that credit unions play in promoting financial stability, financial inclusion, resilience of local communities and ethical banking across the UK; celebrates International Credit Union day, held annually on the third Thursday of October as an opportunity to raise the awareness of the positive impact credit unions have on their communities; acknowledges their contribution to providing affordable, locally-based financial services, such as savings accounts and affordable loans, for everyone; considers that credit unions, as member-owned financial co-operatives, reinvest profits back into local communities, thereby bolstering local economic growth and inclusion; celebrates the growth of credit union membership in the UK, with over 2 million members and more than 350 credit unions, as understood; commends the work done by current and former members to promote credit unions; notes the calls for MPs and all public bodies to engage with the sector, and further notes the calls for continued support to ensure that credit unions thrive as a key pillar of the UK’s financial landscape, supporting the development and sustainability of the sector and helping to deliver tangible benefits to individuals and communities, including achieving the Government’s commitment to double the size of the co-operative and mutuals sector and advance its financial inclusion strategy.”

At the same time, Conservative and Unionist MSP Stephen Kerr has brought forward a motion in the Scottish Parliament which has achieved cross-party support. The motion highlights the positive impact of Scotland’s credit unions, their commitment to ethical finance, and the importance of the movement in supporting local communities across the country.

Matt Bland, CEO of the Association of British Credit Unions, said: “It’s fantastic to see both MPs and MSPs taking the time to recognise the important role that credit unions play in the lives of millions of people across Great Britain. I’d especially like to thank Irene Campbell MP, as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Credit Unions, for tabling the motion at Westminster and for her continued leadership in championing our sector in Parliament.

“These motions articulate clearly the value and opportunity of credit unions – from bolstering financial inclusion to reinvesting in local economies – add further legitimacy to our calls for continued policy and regulatory support to help the movement grow.”