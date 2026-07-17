UAE’s Union Coop pledges action to boost national food security

Union Coop CEO Mohamed Al Hashemi has set out the retailer’s plans to increase the presence of national products on its shelves, to support the UAE’s objectives of achieving food security and advancing economic sustainability.

Supporting local products is no longer merely a commercial choice, he added, but a national responsibility that contributes to building a more resilient economy capable of responding to global challenges.

Union Coop continues to implement plans aimed at increasing the share of local products across various categories, said Al Hashemi, particularly fresh and processed food products.

These efforts include expanding its network of local suppliers, allocating prominent display spaces within its branches, and launching marketing and promotional campaigns that enhance the visibility of Emirati products and encourage consumers to choose them.

He added that Union Coop provides a range of facilities and support measures for local suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. These include simplifying product-listing procedures, offering flexible commercial terms, and supporting cash flow to help businesses expand and grow.

The co-op also works closely with national entities concerned with entrepreneurship and the empowerment of UAE-based companies.

Al Hashemi noted that local products are witnessing growing demand among shoppers, particularly fresh vegetables, dates, dairy products, poultry, eggs, honey, and baked goods. This reflects consumers’ confidence in the quality of national products and their ability to compete with imported alternatives in terms of both quality and value.

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He affirmed that Union Coop will continue expanding its partnerships with local producers in line with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy. He emphasised that every local product placed on Union Coop’s shelves represents support for Emirati farmers, a contribution to the national economy, and a direct investment in the future of the country’s food security.

Al Hashemi also called on members of the community to support national products, stressing that every purchase of a locally produced item contributes to supporting farmers and producers, enhancing the sustainability of the food sector, and advancing the UAE’s efforts to strengthen self-sufficiency and national supply chains.