41 co-ops attend South Sudan forum on food security and growth

The event was organised the Co-op Bank of South Sudan in partnership with the regional co-op apex and state government

The Co-operative Bank of South Sudan has convened a summit of 41 co-operative societies in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State to discuss the role of co-operative banking in supporting agriculture, food security, and economic growth.

The forum, held in Aweil Town on 4 June, brought together farming and enterprise co-ops to examine how member-owned businesses can strengthen local supply chains, boost productivity, and generate new income opportunities.

Organised by the bank in partnership with the Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Co-operatives Union and the state government, the event was part of the bank’s wider efforts to expand the co-operative banking model and support grassroots economic development throughout South Sudan.

With more than 300 co-ops operating across Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, policymakers and sector leaders are increasingly looking to the co-op movement as a vehicle for food security and rural economic development.

Throughout the day, discussions focused on the contribution co-ops can make by boosting participation in agriculture, rural enterprise, and community-led development. According to the bank, delegates also explored how better financial services and stronger co-operative networks could help businesses grow and create jobs in rural communities.

Among the participating co-operatives, 11 are beneficiaries of the Rural Enterprise and Agriculture Development Project, a seven-year programme supported by the International Fund for Agriculture Development. This is being implemented in partnership with the UN Development Programme as well as the Government of South Sudan.

The bank itself plays a key role in the scheme by providing rural financial services to co-operatives in six counties.

(Image of bank branch: BW Benson/Wiki CC)