Land deal aims to boost agricultural co-ops in Jordan

The land will be used for a range of initiatives aimed at boosting farm output and supporting food security

Jordanian agri co-ops will gain access to 4,000 dunams (400 hectares) of land under a new agreement between the Jordan Valley Authority and the Jordan Cooperative Corporation.

The agreement marks one of the largest land allocations to co-operatives in Jordan in recent years, following a cabinet decision to designate land in the Ridan al-Aqiliya area of Aqaba Governorate for development projects led by agricultural co-operatives.

The land will be used for a range of productive agricultural initiatives aimed at boosting farm output and supporting food security while creating jobs in rural communities. Officials state that the overall aim is to make better use of natural resources like land and water while encouraging investment in co-operative-led agriculture.

According to its director-general, Abdul-Fattah Shalabi, the Jordan Cooperative Corporation will oversee use of the allocated land to ensure compliance with agreed conditions while providing technical and administrative support. Shalabi also noted that training and capacity-building programmes will be offered to participating co-operatives to strengthen operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, the land will remain state-owned, with use regulated through specific mechanisms agreed between the two sides. The arrangement also sets out responsibilities for monitoring and implementation to ensure projects deliver intended economic and social benefits.

Officials said that the initiative is intended to strengthen the role of agricultural co-operatives in driving rural development and improve long-term productivity across the region.

The agreement follows changes to Jordan’s 1997 Cooperative Law last year, which – among other measures – established a Cooperative Development Fund and a Cooperative Development Institute to grow the co-op movement within the country.