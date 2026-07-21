Coop Norway continues store data partnership with ZetaDisplay

The system is designed to offer in-store digital signage and retail media integration

Coop Norway has entered the next phase of its strategic agreement with ZetaDisplay as it looks to run an in-store retail media network across its national portfolio.

The organisations say a pilot was successfully rolled out last year, and the new agreement will focus on Coop’s Extra stores, with the intention of establishing a nationwide network marking a significant step in the retailer’s retail media strategy.

As country’s second-largest grocery retailer, Coop Norway operates approximately 1,200 grocery and home improvement stores. The extended agreement follows a pilot across 32 of Coop’s Obs hypermarkets, which ZetaDisplay sayid shows the effectiveness of retail media as “a powerful in-store communication and media channel”.

The system is designed to offer in-store digital signage and retail media integration, and the partnership hopes “to establish a new benchmark for retail media networks at scale”.

It is hoped the rollout will enhance the in-store customer experience through “data-driven, dynamic communication, while creating a powerful new media channel for advertisers”.

Strategically positioned in high-traffic areas, screen content will act as key touchpoints for brand messaging, and real-time content at the point of purchase. The expansion from Obs hypermarkets to Extra stores reflects growing advertiser demand and Coop’s ambition to develop retail media as a core revenue stream.

“Advertisers are eager to be closer to the purchase moment in a relevant context,” said Christian Skaarud, head of media and retail media at Coop Norway, “and that is exactly what Coop can provide through in-store advertising.

“The first stores have already seen installations, and the rollout will now increase in pace. We have reached a point where we can significantly accelerate deployment, while ensuring we build a solid foundation with the right placements in the right stores.

“Coop is continuously working with partners to further develop both products and solutions. To support this growth, we are strengthening our sales capabilities and creating new roles focused specifically on retail media commercialization across multiple channels.”

ZetaDisplay says it will deliver a full service in-store retail media infrastructure, including software, hardware and ongoing managed services that keep the network running at peak performance through proactive maintenance.

The solution is powered by ZetaDisplay’s proprietary Engage Suite, including a dedicated Retail Media module, “enabling contextual and targeted messaging that drives engagement, improves campaign performance and delivers measurable return on investment”.

Ola Sæverås, chief business officer at ZetaDisplay, added: “This agreement with Coop Norway reinforces the importance of data-driven customer engagement. Rolling out across Extra locations at this scale underlines the shift toward in-store as a key media channel, and we are excited to partner with Coop to realize that potential across their store network.

“As retail media continues to evolve, success will depend on quality, insight and measurable impact. This is where we see the greatest opportunity to deliver long-term value for both retailers and advertisers.”

Similar projects have been undertaken by retail co-ops in other countries, including the Co-op Group and OurCoop in the UK.