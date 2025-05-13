Federations and co-op apexes Regional Organisations News item Global

Theme announced for 2025 International Day of Cooperatives

The celebration aims to showcase co-operatives’ role in building ‘inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities’

May 13, 2025
Anca Voinea

The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) has announced the theme of this year’s International Day of Cooperatives (5 July).

Focused on Cooperatives: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World, the celebration aims to showcase co-operatives’ role in building “inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities”.

This year, the day is important in the context of the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

In addition to this, the global co-op movement is preparing for the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York in July and the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha in November.

“Across the globe, co-operatives are demonstrating that a values-driven enterprise approach can deliver real and lasting solutions,” said Jeroen Douglas, director general of the ICA. “The 2025 International Day of Cooperatives is a moment to recognise this collective strength and reaffirm our dedication to an inclusive and sustainable path forward.”

The day has been celebrated by the ICA since 1923. In 1995 the UN adopted a resolution for the first Saturday of July to be International Day of Cooperatives, marking the centenary of the ICA.

The day’s theme is chosen by the ICA and the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (Copac), in consultation with UN partners and the co-op movement.

“This year’s theme reflects both the identity and urgency of the co-operative model,” said Wenyan Yang, chair of Copac, of which the ICA is a member. “In a time of global uncertainty, co-operatives are showing that development can be democratic, inclusive, and rooted in solidarity. CoopsDay 2025 is our chance to amplify that message to the world.”

Other Copac members include the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Undesa), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the UN Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD).

The 2025 celebration will be the 103rd International Cooperative Day, and the 31st UN International Day of Cooperatives.

Co-ops marking the day can use the CoopsDay logo, which has been redesigned to align with the IYC visual identity, and submit stories to Stories.coop

In addition to these resources, the ICA has produced a promotional media kit for co-ops to use. 

Celebrations are listed on the c platform, and more information is available at coopsday.coop

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Education

Obituary: Dr Rita Rhodes (1934-2025)

May 14, 2025
Rebecca Harvey

A prominent co-operative educationist, author and historian, her career included roles at the Co-operative Union, ICA…

Economy

State rescue of Britain’s last steelworks re-opens the ownership question

April 29, 2025
Miles Hadfield

'Member ownership and control must be part of the national conversation when it comes to the…

Community & Development

Pope Francis and his commitment to co-operatives

April 22, 2025
Rebecca Harvey

Throughout his tenure, he was vocal in his support for the co-operative model, recognising its potential…