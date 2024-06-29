Swiss retail co-op Migros elects new president

Edith Spillmann will take over the presidency of the co-op’s Delegates’ Assembly until 2026

Swiss retail giant Migros elected Edith Spillmann as the new president of its Delegates’ Assembly last Saturday 15 June.

Migros is Switzerland’s largest retailer, operating a number of supermarket chains across the country, as well as travel and health services.

Owned by over 2 million consumer members, the Migros Cooperative Association is governed by its Delegates’ Assembly, made up of over 100 members, who oversee the business’s financial and strategic direction.

The Delegates’ Assembly met on Saturday 15 June for an extraordinary meeting, where they elected Spillman to the presidency.

Spillman, who was a member of the Migros Cooperative Council in Zurich for eight years and has been a member of the MGB Delegates’ Assembly and the Migros Support Fund working group since 2020, will take office on 1 July. She succeeds the previous president Marianne Meyer and will complete a two-year term in office.

Spillmann thanked the Migros delegates, stating:

“Migros is currently undergoing a major transformation to strengthen our core business. I am delighted to be able to make my contribution to Migros’ success together with my colleagues from the committees and with the regional co-operatives.”