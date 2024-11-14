Suma and Forus Tree co-ops collaborate on reforestation project

The conservation work in the hills above Mytholmroyd aim to improve biodiversity and reduce flood risk in the Calder Valley

West Yorkshire co-ops Suma Wholefoods and Forus Tree have joined forces on reforestation work in the Calder Valley.

Suma, an equal-pay worker co-op, sent volunteers from its team team to the hills above Mytholmroyd to carry out conservation work. The Calder valley is prone to flood risk and it is hoped the work will reduce this by halting topsoil erosion.

The work with Forus Tree, a Calderdale co-op with over two decades of expertise in tree planting, included mulching and weeding rows of horse chestnut and birch trees, in a bid to enhance soil health and stabilise temperatures. Mulching also boosts habitat for insects and other small wildlife.

The team also planted trees, introducing rowan, hawthorn, guelder rose and other species into hedgerows. These native species play a crucial role in biodiversity: rowan provides nectar for pollinators in spring and berries in autumn, hawthorn acts as a natural barrier for livestock and a shelter for birds, and guelder rose offers extra sustenance for wildlife.

“Volunteering with Forus Tree is always rewarding,” said Suma’s sustainability coordinator Ben Pearson. “Spending the day preparing trees and wildflowers for growth reinforces our commitment to the local environment, and it’s fulfilling to know our efforts are making a tangible difference.

“If others would like to experience the same, Forus Tree holds volunteer days at their nursery in Mytholmroyd every Friday.”