As climate change hits, Fairtrade farmers try to adapt to a new world

Fairtrade farmers are taking steps to adapt to climate change, through measures such as planting disease-resistant crops, improving soil health, and using water more efficiently.

A recent study conducted by Fairtrade found that 502 Fairtrade certified producer organisations had developed climate change adaptation plans (CCAPs) by the end of 2022, around a quarter of all Fairtrade producers.

Around 54% of the plans have been developed by coffee producers. In 2022 the Fairtrade Coffee Standard made climate adaptation plans a requirement for certification. Other producers that have created CCAPs include cocoa (18%), tea (8%), bananas (5%), and sugar (3%).

The study highlights the “serious threat” posed by climate change to Fairtrade farmers, through changes in temperature and rainfall, extreme weather events, and increases in pests and plant disease. According to some estimates, the area suitable for growing coffee is predicted to shrink by 50% by 2050.

Producer organisations reported improved soil quality and soil health, reduced use of chemical fertilisers, increased crop yields, and enhanced resistance of crops to pests and disease upon implementation of their climate change adaptation plans.

One Kenyan coffee producer is quoted in the study describing CAPPs as “vital tools for building resilience and minimising the impacts of a changing climate on society and the environment”.

The study also surveyed farmers about the support they received to implement their CCAPs. Climate change awareness, technical and financial capacity, building and investment technologies and infrastructure were found to be the most helpful factors for producers trying to develop and implement their plans.

The authors of the study made a number of recommendations to encourage adoption and improve the quality of climate adaptation plans. It proposes making CAPPs a requirement for more Fairtrade Standards beyond the existing coffee, for products such as cocoa, bananas and tea, as well as recommending that Fairtrade supports producers in accessing finance and training for such plans.

It also suggests a more systematic approach could be taken by Fairtrade to support “transformational” adaptation measures – e.g. looking at whole landscapes, value chains, legislation and markets.

In its response, Fairtrade described the study as “a valuable confirmation – for Fairtrade and beyond – that climate change adaptation plans are a beneficial tool for producer organisations and farmers, especially when there is appropriate technical and financial support for implementation”.